Fernando Varela Endorses Orlando's Gay Game Bid

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Mikael Audebert, Project Director of The Orlando Bid Committee, is pleased to announce that Fernando Varela has been confirmed to perform the kick-off Benefit Concert for the Bid Committee in pursuit of the 2018 Gay Games for Orlando. The concert is set for April 6, 2013 at The Abbey in downtown Orlando.



Varela is one of the most highly acclaimed vocalists of our day. He has just returned from a yearlong global tour with 16 time Grammy Award winner David Foster and Friends, including a run of sold-out concerts in 5 Asian countries. Foster commented “You are my secret weapon. There's no one in the world that can do what you do." Artists with and for whom Varela has recently performed include Lionel Richie who said “you’re going places kid”, and Barbra Streisand who commented “why aren’t you singing at The Met? ... I think you are going to be a big star”.



Speaking on the event, Varela said “I am a big fan of these games coming to Orlando, and my wife Susan and I are very supportive of the GLBT community. The Bid Committee’s enthusiasm to bring these Games to Orlando is very exciting and we wanted to help”. He went on to say “being able to stage an event like this in our hometown sends a message to the world that Orlando is ready and willing to be known as an embracing place of diversity and hospitality for all”.



About Fernando Varela

Fernando Varela, a native of Puerto Rico, grew up and continues to reside in Orlando, Florida, has gone on to further his musical studies and perform in 26 countries. His ability to sing the great songs of our times makes Fernando a favorite with audiences of all genres. His diverse program will include special guests performing the music of Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban, Coldplay, Whitney Houston and some memorable Broadway hits.



For more information, please visit www.fernandovarela.com and www.orlando2018.com



