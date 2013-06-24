Fernandos Half Price Removals Offers Top Interstate Removalist Services

Perth, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Fernandos Half Price removals is one of the reputed companies offering interstate furniture removal services to various client groups in a quick and safe manner. Based with its business operations in Australia, the company is a fully owned family business which mainly helps families or business groups in interstate relocation.



The company owner says, “Fernandos Half Price Removals as a company holds more than 20 years of wide industry experience in this field”. The company takes initiative in providing services to clients to safely move home furniture to both national and international locations. “Our company designs easy and innovative door to door self packing shipping container solutions to specific client groups”, adds the company spokesman.



Fernandos Half Price Removals offer a specialized range of interstate removalist services which mainly includes DIY removals, Sea container removals - Hire and Sales, Interstate transport and Furniture removals. Reliable assistance is given by the company to client groups who are contemplating to move their business, relocate house, move and pack furniture and other items. The company serves as an effective alternative to these clients by offering efficient interstate removal services at the lowest price possible. The company takes full responsibility in placing or delivering the shipping container to the correct address mentioned by clients.



The company takes initiative in interstate relocation by moving the containers to any specific location within Australia or across the state such as South Australia, Adelaide, Western Australia, New South Wales (NSW), Sydney, Victoria and Geelong carefully by means of rail, road, ship etc. The company partners with the top Australian transport companies and also offers international removals to any part of the world.



The interstate furniture removals company stocks and hires different types of new shipping containers like general purpose containers, high cube containers, used containers and storage containers depending upon the container availability. The company also offers a container storage facility for clients wherein they can leave a used container at home and the company will shift this to their storage facilities and return them when required by customers. Transit insurance facility is always guaranteed by the company for any kind of removal services. It is possible for clients to place an online quote with the company by filling the quote form published in the official website. To get more information about interstate furniture removals, visit http://www.fernandoshalfprice.com.au/



About Fernandos Half Price Removals

Fernandos Half Price Removals is an Australian family-owned company offering the best interstate removal services to clients. The company offers removalist services like DIY removals, Sea container removals - Hire and Sales, Interstate transport and Furniture removals. The company offers clients a cheap price for all the specific furniture removal services offered.



Media Contact

Fernandos Half Price Removals

Unit 3/27 Enterprise Crescent

Malaga WA 6090

Phone: +61 8 9249 8688

For Free quote call – 1300 734 436

http://www.fernandoshalfprice.com.au/contact