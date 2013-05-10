Fernandoshalfprice.com.au - Reliable Interstate Removalists

Perth, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- When shifting home is on the cards, the tasks involved are numerous. Moving is a scary task fro many as it involves a lot of movement and especially finding a good source for removing the household goods is hard to find. Even if the service is dependable the charge they levy for moving household goods is quite steep leaving the customer no other option.



A reliable service is the facility of Do It Yourself Removals of furniture and other household goods to save on the moving cost. Fernandos Half Price Removalists provides a service that enables the customer to move their stuff by doing the packing and loading by themselves. The containers and storage units are provided by Fernandos at a low price. The customer would be able to load and unload from the container at their convenience and is a good source for those who take extreme care while packing. The containers would store everything that is part of the home and if required the company also has a storage unit. So the service is not just for moving but also for storing the goods for a certain period. The company takes complete responsibility for the movement of goods. They even provide transit insurance to ensure that the customer get the complete security for his goods.



Fernandos Half Price Removalists specializes in providing interstate removals, container removals and also cater to packing materials. Customers find their service simple and non-exhaustive unlike other service providers who have a lot of process for providing removal service. They also have sea container service for sale and for rent. Customers who have used their services have found them to be professional and time bound. They are considered to be a reasonably priced and provide quality service when it comes to furniture removal. Customers who are trying to locate a dependable removalist should get a quote from the reliable interstate removalist and enjoy the benefit of receive the service at half the price. There is definitely no other source that offers such beneficial services for such a reduced price.



About Fernandos Half Price Removalists

Fernandos Half Price Removalists are a Malaga based moving and shifting service provider. They have containers that can be bought or rented for moving the house. Once the customer loads the container, it would be shipped or taken to the address where the customer can unload the goods. The service is provided at half the regular price as their name depicts. Customers, who have opted for their service, highly recommend them as a highly dependable source for moving household goods. They even provide storage units and shipping by sea. Insurance facility and packaging material is also made available based on the packing needs. As a family runs business they understand the importance of the household goods and ensure to ship them in a timely manner. For more information on the services offered by Fernandos Half Price Removalists visit http://www.fernandoshalfprice.com.au/ or call on 1300 734 436.



