New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- Toronto, Canada R&B/Club artist Ferreira is bringing an original edge to the International music market with a fresh take on what smash hit music should be sounding like. This professional singer/songwriter is composed of ****** aka Ferreira on vocals along with a slew of top shelf production talent handling the music production, together they are blazing a path of success on the way to international stardom. Ferreira is nothing new to the music business; having put in time from a young age which has enabled him to hone his craft into the infectious songs you hear today.



Ferreira is already becoming a household name in his home city of Toronto and is garnering international attention with his newest single “Take You Home” including top-10 chart topping positions on ReverbNation, as well as press consideration spanning from France to the United States. His smash single “Take You Home” featuring the legendary rapper Noreaga (N.O.R.E.) has been out for just over a month and has already received 150,000 YouTube views helping his young video channel push its total views to over 800,000 in just 18 months. A key fact to feature is that this independent artist is already averaging roughly 48,000 views on YouTube per month, which shows his massive appeal to his fans that reach all over the globe. The track has been produced by the one & only KEYZ and an incredible final mix by Richard Raposo. On Ferreira’s other releases he has also worked with some of the industry’s best talent including Erian Asllani, Curtis Batson, Steve Do Rego, and video producer XYZ.



This track really encompasses how an amazing track should be done and with the names attached you can easily see that Ferreira knows the secrets to success. Build a quality team of people who are passionate about bringing quality hit music to the masses and you will get a final outcome that receives the proper attention it should. “I think anybody can relate to this record, whether you’re at a club, a lounge, party or pretty much anywhere. You see someone that appeals & attracts to you... and the first thing you think to yourself is WOW… I wanna TAKE YOU HOME!” ~Ferreira



Ferreira has a big year ahead of him and is already on the radar of many industry A&R reps. This year will take Ferreira out on the road in support of his upcoming song releases. Currently his day to day is filled with writing and keeping on the music grind, success doesn’t come easy and this young star knows that all too well. Please add “Take You Home” to your rotation and give Ferreira consideration for your next event or track collaboration. The singles are available digitally via I-Tunes, CD-Baby, and Amazon. Please contact Ferreira or his management directly for booking and/or interview requests via any of his online outlets listed below.