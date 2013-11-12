Ferris Translations Launches New Blog as New Go-to Resource for Customers

Vienna, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Ferris Translations, a celebrated translation service provider, reaches out to customers by providing a resource site for its translation services as highlighted in its blog launching. The blog features posts discussing services the company offers and other helpful tips that will be useful for potential clients.



Michael Ferris, the person spearheading the famed professional translation company provided his points about launching the blog. “We know that there’s a growing number of entrepreneurs requiring translation services. However, they steer away from hiring professional services because they just are unfamiliar with the advantages it will bring them. Information is king before hiring any services or buying products to set expectations accordingly. At Ferris Translations, we want every potential client to know what we can do for them by hiring our services,” Ferris stated in an interview.



Online translators are readily available and this is the reason to blame for why many individuals stay away from professional services. “The availability of online translators moves a lot of entrepreneurs to hire someone who just knows how to speak the language without the necessary translation skills. Nothing against online translators, but investment is crucial when you’re doing a business. Translation services are one of those investments that drive business connections and revenues,” Ferris added.



The Vienna-based translation company has promoted a variety of information that highlights its quality translation services. All of the updates will be posted on the blog and everyone is welcome to check their offers.



Ferris also added that the blog is not only about informing clients about their services. According to Ferris, “We want our future clients to know that there are solutions that will save their money. Everyone deals with money issues, leading them to go for cheaper services. We offer tips on how to cut down translation service fees while ensuring high-caliber output that doesn’t disappoint.”



Ferris Translations established a name for itself in extending translation services to benefit every type of client. The company, founded and based in Austria, conducts translation projects in accordance with the EU standard, EN 15038, a standard set for translation services. By complying with this standard, the company rises as one of the most reputable companies in the field of translation. Professionals in the company translate documents from English, German, French, Spanish and Italian into almost all European languages.



Aside from European languages, Ferris Translations is also adept at translating English and German documents to Asian languages like Arabic, Russian and Chinese. This project is relatively younger compared to the European language translation services, but the company is confident that will bring in more satisfied clients to add to its list.



Every translator in the company undergoes a strict application process to hire those who are devoted in extending first-class translations for clients in various industries. With Ferris leading the pack, the company commits to staying on the top rankings in the industry through its quality output.



If you are in need of high-class translation services, visit Ferris Translations. To check the blog, visit Ferris Translations Blog



Ferris Translations e.U.

Stutterheimstr. 16-18

Stiege 2/ Etage 4/Top 25

1150 Vienna, Austria