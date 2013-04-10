Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) Investor Alert: Lawsuit over Takeover Bid Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- An investor who holds NYSE:FOE shares filed a lawsuit over Ferro Corporation’s refusal to accept a takeover of from A. Schulman Inc.



Investors who are current stockholders in shares of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint A. Schulman Inc. has tried for months to initiate productive merger discussions with Ferro Corporation, but has been shot down by Ferro Corporation’s board of directors.



A. Schulman Inc. tendered its first offer in November 2012. In February 2013 Schulman first approached Ferro Corporation again. Then on March 4, 2013, Ferro Corporation confirmed that its Board of Directors had previously received and rejected an unsolicited proposal from A. Schulman, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHLM) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Ferro common stock for $6.50 per share in cash and stock.



However, the plaintiff claims that the board of directors are stubbornly refusing any purchase offers despite poor financial performance.



Indeed, Ferro Corporation reported that its annual Revenue declined from over $2.15 billion in 2011 to $1.76 billion in 2012 and its Net Income of $4.40 million in 2011 turned into a Net Loss of $374.27 million in 2012. In addition, shares of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) declined from as high as $16.53 per share in April 2011 to as low as $2.46 per share in November 2012.



The plaintiff says that rather than defendants considering the premium being offered to NYSE:FOE stockholders, or negotiating for mutually-agreeable higher bid, or using A. Schulman's offer to solicit and explore other potential bidders, defendants instead rejected all efforts by A. Schulman Inc. to engage in discussions and negotiations about a possible acquisition of Ferro Corporation.



