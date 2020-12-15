New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2020 -- Reports and Data's newest report, titled 'Ferrochrome Market,' is primarily focused on the historical and current market analyses. The report stresses on the most fundamental factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Ferrochrome industry over the forecast years. Our team of market analysts has offered meaningful insights into the industry's future growth prospects, implementing a set of avant-garde analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment analysis. The report entails significant market information, assessed through both primary and secondary research methodologies, and derives industry-leading insights to help readers get an accurate idea of the ever-evolving Ferrochrome market.



The global Ferrochrome Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.3% in terms of value, from USD 17.48 billion in 2019 to reach USD 24.57 billion by 2027. The significant factor driving the market growth is the rise in stainless-steel production across the globe. The economics of the stainless-steel production plays a significant role in defining ferrochrome demand. The demand in the Asia Pacific region is fueled primarily by growing stainless-steel demand in India and China.



A growing awareness of workers' health and safety, in addition to the increase in industrial deaths, mainly in emerging economies due to the lack of Ferrochrome, should guide the market during years of forecasting. Technological innovation, accompanied by the changing needs of consumers in PPE, should further increase the expansion of the market.



Leading companies profiled in the report:



Samancore Chrome Limited, Glencore, TNC Kazchrome JSC, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., Fondel Corporation, Yildirim Group, Tata Steel, Shanxi Jiang County Minmetal Co. Ltd., Eurasian Resources Group, and Mintal Group have been profiled in the report. They are the major manufacturers of the product.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Ferrochrome market on the basis of Product, Therapeutic Application, End-Use, and region:



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



High Carbon

Medium Carbon

Low Carbon



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



200 Series

300 Series

400 Series

Duplex Series

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Stainless-steel

Cast Iron

Others



Geographical Segmentation:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Highlights of the Report:



The market report comprises a broad segmentation of the global Ferrochrome market on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-use landscape, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The report lists the key business expansion strategies undertaken by the leading market competitors, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, R&D investments, and product innovations, technological upgradation, etc.

The report exhaustively assesses the present market situation, downstream buyers, and upstream feedstock.

Additionally, the report gauges the significant impact of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, and social media platforms, on the Ferrochrome market development in the near future.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Ferrochrome Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Ferrochrome Market By Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Ferrochrome Market By Grade Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Ferrochrome Market By Application Insights & Trends…Continued



