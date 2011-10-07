FertiBella Announces Launch of Fertility Kit and Free Trail

New Haven, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2011 -- News of famous Hollywood mothers and parents-to-be such as Natalie Portman, Victoria Beckham and Tori Spelling fill the supermarket tabloids, along with baby buzz rumors about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Those headlines can be discouraging and frustrating for those who can’t conceive, but FertiBella can help parents join in on the Hollywood baby boom.



“We are excited to announce the launch of our newest fertility product, FertiBella TTC Kit™, for women who are trying to conceive (TTC),” said Claire Beauchamp, Senior Fertility Specialist at FertiBella. “The complete, all-in-one TTC Kit is all you’ll ever need to increase your fertility and help you get pregnant faster with our all-natural solution, without any side effects. Now, for a limited time, the FertiBella TTC Kit™ is free to try, plus you’ll receive 20 free pregnancy tests, a $72 value, as an exclusive free bonus gift just for trying FertiBella.”



FertiBella is a natural aid that boosts the body’s fertility level by simulating ovulation and effectively overcoming the seven most common causes of infertility. The formula has been clinically tested and those using FertiBella showed an increased pregnancy rate of 33 percent. The kit assists women in increasing their fertility rate in just 28 days with no unpleasant side effects or dangerous fertility drugs.



The human body is a delicate organism and even small imbalances and irregularities can prohibit conception. FertiBella’s proprietary blend of ingredients supports and enhances the body’s own reproductive cycle to eliminate common problems with conception that includes a progesterone deficiency, irregular cycles, poor quality mucous in the cervix and hormone imbalances.



The FertiBella TTC Kit™ provides information on how to get pregnant and those with questions can speak with a specialist before making their purchase. The firm is a proud supporter of breast cancer research, with $1 of each kit sold going to benefit the fight against breast cancer.



FertiBella provides new hope for those who have had difficulties in conceiving a child. The blend of natural ingredients enhances the body’s chemistry, making it ripe for conception without the use of fertility drugs. The free trial offer of the FertiBella TTC Kit™ allows women to take the first step toward feeling the same joy that celebrity parents in Hollywood are experiencing.



