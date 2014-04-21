The Reasons Making Spain Leader for IVF Treatment Are Revealed

Madrid, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- The advancement of fertility treatments led the way to new engineering that is being continually incorporated in IVF. Spain doesn't just seem to be competent in terms of technical advances and high success rates, the nation also supplies affordable IVF treatment compared to UK and other developed nations. Based on recent UK newspapers one of the primary purposes why a lot of couples are searching for fertility treatment abroad is due to anonymous egg donation. Many UK couples have made the decision to visit Spain because Spanish laws and regulations give greater opportunities for couples who seek to be treated with IVF.



Treatment clinc IVF-Spain is part of an international network of IVF medical clinics all over Europe with decades of experience in the area of reproductive medicine allowing them to offer effective fertility treatment options. They offer all the traditional methods of assisted reproduction with innovative techniques at the highest scientific standards, and combine research with reproductive medicine and genetics to offer the greatest reliability and odds of success for every treatment. Patient's comfort and self-confidence is what IVF-Spain aims to provide, and to continue advancing in new technologies with reproductive medicine.



IVF-Spain doesn't merely prove quality through their results, but additionally with their "know-how" in treating patients, and the welcoming atmosphere in which they will assist people. As soon as fertility treatment has been decided and commenced, every patient will have their own private assistant with whom they can communicate in their own language and who will be at their disposal 24-11. Languages spoken include Dutch, English, German, French, Spanish and Russian. One important thing to mention about this IVF clinic in Spain is the fact it does have liability insurance. IVF Spain in Alicante have various fertility treatments, which include In vitro fertilization, ICSI/IMSI/PICSI, Artificial insemination, Sperm and egg donation, Cryopreservation of eggs, sperm, and embryos, Blastocysts culture, SCD/Tunnel, DNA genetic analysis, PGF/PGS, FISH/PCR and CGH.



IVF-Spain claim to offer the greatest and most advanced treatments for couples who have troubles in making their dream of turning into parents become a reality in Spain. Fertility treatments are as well provided to partners regardless of gender preference because of the support emanating from the Spanish laws for heterosexual married couples, heterosexual unmarried couples, single women and lesbian couples.



IVF-Spain's website states that couples who would like to get treated should take care of their health and do regular check-ups. Plus, the clinic also provides an individualized service so that patients will be fully conscious of the treatment and healthcare techniques they will be using. For anybody seriously looking abroad for their IVF treatment, Spain is the best option, so visit www.IVF-spain and try their FREE anonymous online consultation!



About IVF-Spain

IVF-Spain (http://ivf-spain.com) provide a fully personalized IVF treatment plan in English through their highly skilled multi-lingual staff, who will take care of each detail, incorporating travel arrangements with transport offered to take clients from the hotel to the IVF clinic, which is situated just outside of Alicante. For anyone considering IVF Treatment, then do take the totally free IVF-Spain online IVF test located on the web-page below