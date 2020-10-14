Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Fertility Drugs Market Global Report 2020-30



The fertility drugs market consists of sales of fertility drugs and related services used to aid the production of sperms and eggs in order to promote fertility among men and women. Fertility drugs are the primary treatment for infertility and increase the chances of producing an offspring by stimulating and regulating ovulation in women and increasing the sperm count in men.



The fertility drugs market covered in this market is segmented by gender into male; female. It is also segmented by route of administration into oral; intravenous; subcutaneous; intramuscular, by type of drug into prescription fertility drugs; over-the-counter fertility drugs and by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies; retail pharmacies; online pharmacies.



The global fertility drugs market was worth $4.26 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.80% and reach $5.33 billion by 2023.



Merck & Co., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Berlex Laboratories Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., Pfizer, Novartis AG, Procter & Gamble Pharmaceutical, Zydus Pharma and LIVZON.



In 2019, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a USA based biopharmaceutical company, acquired USA commercialization rights of Ganirelix Acetate Injection from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd for an amount undisclosed. Through the acquisition, Ferring Pharmaceutical aims to broaden its medicine portfolio targeted towards reproduction. Ganirelix Acetate Injection was approved by FDA in 2018 and is used to regulate premature luteinizing hormone (LH) levels in women undergoing fertility treatment. The Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is an India based manufacturer and seller of pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients.



The growth of the fertility drugs market is driven by the increasing rates of infertility across the globe. Infertility is the inability to conceive after trying for 12 consecutive months. Fertility drugs are considered to be the primary treatment to treat infertility in men and women. The rising rates of infertility is attributed to physiological problems, hormone problems, and lifestyle or environmental factors. To treat infertility problems in women, fertility drugs are used to regulate their ovulation cycles thus affecting the sale of fertility drugs. According to the USA National Survey of Family Growth (NSFG) in 2018, about 15.5% of all women who intend to become pregnant were infertile and 6.7% of married women aged 15 to 44 years were infertile. Further, in 2019, in India, 10% to 15% of couples in reproductive age group are suffering from infertility. Hence, the rising cases of infertility across the globe is increasing the demand for fertility drugs, resulting in the growth of fertility drugs market.



The side effects caused due to fertility drugs restricted the growth of the fertility drugs market. Fertility drugs can result in permanent as well as temporary side effects. Temporary side effects includes bloating, headache, breast tenderness, upset stomach, hot flashes, and mood swings whereas the permanent side effects includes multiple pregnancies, ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS). OHSS is a condition where the ovaries enlarge with fluids and may become life threating if left untreated. For instance, the intake of Clomid (clomiphene citrate), a fertility drug for women, can result in OHSS along with abnormal vaginal/uterine bleeding, breast tenderness or discomfort, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, flushing, blurred vision or other visual disturbances. The fear of potential side effects of the fertility drugs restrict the growth of the fertility drugs market.



This independent 300 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Fertility Drugs market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Fertility Drugs in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Fertility Drugs market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Fertility Drugs market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Fertility Drugs on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Fertility Drugs Market and assist manufacturers and Fertility Drugs organization to better grasp the development course of Fertility Drugs Market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



