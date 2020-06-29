Fertility Supplements Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2020, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- Future Market Insights Projects 7.8% CAGR for Fertility Supplements Market through 2029; Evolving Family Planning Regulations to Influence Market, Forecasts FMI



Leading market players are focused on optimizing sourcing processes and expanding their product portfolios to sustain market positions.



Future Market Insights, London: The global fertility supplements market is projected to expand at a promising 7.8% CAGR during 2019 – 2029. As indicated by a new study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is driven by the rising importance being given to preventive healthcare practices, and the expansion of the global geriatric population.



"In emerging economies, there is an increasing focus on improving sexual health. As a result, consumers have become more willing to spend on relevant products. This is expected to have positive impact on the fertility supplements market," opines the Future Market Insights study.



Key Research Findings of FMI's Fertility Supplements Market Study



- Natural ingredients in fertility supplements will continue to account for a majority of the market revenue.

- In terms of end users, women are projected to account for a larger market share.

- North America continues to lead the global market, owing to a higher consumer awareness, followed closely by Asia Pacific.

- Asia Pacific excluding Japan will display strong growth with favorable government policies.

Key Growth Drivers – Fertility Supplements Market

- Expansion of the global geriatric population is driving the adoption of fertility supplements.

- Rising consumer awareness about preventive healthcare options is a key factor shaping popularity of fertility supplements.

- Abolishment of population control policies by governments broadens the scope of adoption.

Key Impediments – Fertility Supplements Market

- High costs related to the production and sale of fertility supplements, particularly in emerging economies continues to be a major restraint for the growth of the fertility supplements market.

- Lack of awareness among potential end users, and concerns over side effects will remain key impediments facing manufacturers.



Competition Structure Analysis – Fertility Supplements Market



Competition landscape of the global fertility supplements market will primarily remain influenced by investments in strategic mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to fend off competition. Manufacturers are investing in research and development efforts, and in launching new products, in a bid to expand portfolios and optimizing sourcing processes.



Some of the key participants in global fertility supplements market that are profiled in this Future Market Insights' report, which include but are not limited to, INVO Bioscience, Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC, ZenithNutrition, Exeltis USA Inc., Lenus Pharma GesmbH, TTK HealthCare Ltd., Fairhaven Health LLC, PregPrep LLC, Active Bio Life Science GmbH, and Orthomol pharmazeutische Vertriebs GmbH.