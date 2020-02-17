Fertility Test Market Growth and Business Opportunities in Coming Years

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Growth in the fertility test market can be attributed to factors, such as increasing first-time pregnancy age, launch of advanced, easy-to-use fertility monitors with high accuracy, and increasing awareness about fertility testing.



The global fertility test market is expected to reach 583.1 million by 2023 from USD 411.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.2%.



Based on product, the fertility test market is segmented into OPK, fertility monitors, and male fertility testing products. In 2018, the ovulation predictor kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the fertility test market. The large share can be attributed to their low cost and high efficacy, high preference for these kits, and rising median age of first-time pregnancies in women.



Based on mode of purchase, the fertility test market is divided into two segments--prescription-based and non-prescription/OTC-based. In 2018, the non-prescription/OTC-based segment is expected to account for a larger share of the market. The large share can be attributed to factors such as the increasing patient preference for home- and remote monitoring, e-commerce availability, confidentiality, & accessibility of test results, and growing initiatives taken by leading market players to develop easy-to-use and accurate products.



Regional Analysis: Fertility Test Market



The report covers the fertility test market across four key geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The decline in fertility rate, rising first-time pregnancy age, and high prevalence of PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) among North American women are few of the major factors contributing the large share of this regional segment. Additionally, factors such as the growing use of fertility monitoring devices for contraception, rising awareness about the benefits of ovulation monitors through social media, marketing campaigns, and e-commerce sites are increasing the adoption of fertility test in this region.



Leading Companies



The leading players in the fertility test market included SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH (Swiss Precision Diagnostics) (Switzerland), and Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (Church & Dwight) (U.S.),. Other players in this market include Valley Electronics GmbH (Valley Electronics) (Germany) , Geratherm Medical AG (Geratherm) (Germany), Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (Prestige Brands Holdings) (U.S.), Hilin Life Products, Inc. (Hilin Life) (US), Fairhaven Health, LLC (Fairhaven Health) (U.S.), Fertility Focus Limited (Fertility Focus) (UK), bioZhena Corporation (bioZhena) (US), TaiDoc Technology Corporation (TaiDoc) (Taiwan), UEBE Medical GmbH (UEBE Medical) (Germany), AdvaCare Pharma (US), Ava (Switzerland), Babystart Ltd. (Babystart) (UK), and Sensiia (UK).



