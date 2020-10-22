Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The Global Fertility Treatments Market Research Report 2020-2030 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global fertility treatments market was worth $14870.3 million in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.90% and reach $20913.72 million by 2023.



Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013886/fertility-treatments-market-global-report-2020-30-including-1-by-product-reagents-equipment-2-by-end-user-fertility-clinics-hospitals-surgical-centers-clinical-research-institutes-covering-apollo-hospitals-enterprise-ltd-care-fertility-group-genea-limited-the-johns-hopkins-health-system-corp-medicover-group-countries-brazil-china-france-germany-india-indonesia-japan-south-korea-russia-uk-usa-and-australia/inquiry?source=releasewire&mode=74



Top Companies in the Global Fertility Treatments Market: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.; Care Fertility Group; Genea Limited; The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp; Medicover Group and Other

Markets Covered: 1) By Product: Reagents; Equipment; 2) By End-User: Fertility Clinics; Hospitals; Surgical Centers; Clinical Research Institutes



The fertility treatment market covered in this report is segmented by product into reagents, equipment. It is also segmented by end-user into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, clinical research institutes.



The growth in the median age of first-time motherhood combined with change in lifestyle increased the difficulty of conceiving, increasing the demand for fertility treatment. The median age of first-time motherhood has increased all over the globe due to late marriages, contraceptive techniques, and increase in number of women who prioritize their careers over starting a family. According to statistics from the National Center for Health Statistics in 2018, the average age for having a first baby in the USA was 26.9 years, an increase from 22.7 years in 1980. In this scenario, a growing number of women are being opting for IVF treatments, which is expected to drive this market.



The high cost and low success rate of In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment is a major factor that limits the growth of the fertility treatments market. In vitro fertilization is a fertilization process in which an egg is fertilized with sperm outside the body, in vitro. In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment costs differs in many countries due to the lack of refund policies. Moreover, insurance companies usually do not cover infertility treatments. According to the American society of reproductive medicine, in the USA, the average cost of IVF cycle is $12,400 and the average cost of an IVF cycle using fresh embryos is $8,158 with median cost at $7,500. The rate of success of IVF treatments is only 28% to 35%, which decreases with the increase in woman's age. For example, for women, the success rate is 32.2% under 35 and 1.9% for women aged over 44. Thus, the high cost and low success rate of the IVF treatment restrict the growth of the fertility treatment market.



Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013886/fertility-treatments-market-global-report-2020-30-including-1-by-product-reagents-equipment-2-by-end-user-fertility-clinics-hospitals-surgical-centers-clinical-research-institutes-covering-apollo-hospitals-enterprise-ltd-care-fertility-group-genea-limited-the-johns-hopkins-health-system-corp-medicover-group-countries-brazil-china-france-germany-india-indonesia-japan-south-korea-russia-uk-usa-and-australia?source=releasewire&mode=74



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Fertility Treatments Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com