FertilityRoad Re-Launches Its Magazine

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- From immediate effect - July 2013 - owners MACK PUBLISHING LTD have assumed full editorial, marketing and advertising control of the title from previous partners G&J MEDIA, who are no longer involved in Fertility Road.



Moving forward, a progressive re-launch - which will begin in August 2013, encompassing the magazine, traditional social media angles and digital products - will see the title expand its range of content, embracing pregnancy, birth and newborn topics as well as continuing to offer the industry’s most open and accessible platform for those looking to embark on their path to parenthood.



Fertility Road has already benefitted from a number of high-profile cover stars, including Jo Joyner, Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, CharlizeTheron and Nancy Sorrell, and the title recently ran a promotion that saw a British couple win a (successful) round of IVF treatment.



Going forward, its aim remains to break down the misinformation and science around fertility and pregnancy, engaging and empowering readers with brilliant and inspiring features, interviews and recommendations.



Managing Director PJ Mack commented, “We’ve made incredible strides over the past three years, but revising our content and marketing strategy has always been high on our list of priorities. We’ve listened to what our subscribers want and are now driving forward with a relaunch that will extend readers’ interest over a wider pregnancy timeframe and across a brilliant range of subject areas.”



For more information, to contact the editor, or to enquire about marketing/advertising options, please contact either PJ Mack (pj@fertilityroad.com) or Tone Jarvis (tone@fertilityroad.com), or call 020 7183 9882.



Media Contact

http://www.fertilityroad.com