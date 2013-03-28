Feryal Reveals 2013 Spring and Summer Handbag Collection

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Handbag designer Feryal has just announced her 2013 spring and summer handbag collection . This latest collection follows a successful 2012 launch of her handbag business and is already getting a lot of buzz in the fashion accessory industry. The 2013 spring and summer collection features seven newly designed handbags that add a stylish accent to any daytime or evening event. Feryal is a fashion pioneer who couples her passion for fashion with her background in mechanical engineering to produce some of the most intricately designed handbags ever seen in the fashion industry.



The 2013 spring and summer collection features handbags made of the best high end leather but offered at very reasonable prices. The collection features handbags for any occasion. The Malibu Python Embossed Evening Box clutch is a stylish clutch made of 100% first grain cowhide python embossed leather and designed for any dinner party or red carpet event. The Venice Leather crossbody Shoulder bags come in cobalt blue or blush and are made of 100% first grain cowhide textured leather. The Chelsea Python Embossed Fold-Over Clutch is an edgy handbag that is destined to be popular with the night club crowd and the Marina Tangerine Leather Cross Body Messenger is the perfect satchel for traveling women on the go. Finally the Hampton line of embossed leather satchels comes in either mocha or yellow and can go from a daily travel accessory to an evening handbag in a matter of seconds.



All of these new handbags are featured on the Feryal website and are available for purchase directly from the site. Each bag is offered for less than $200 and that is a feature of the collection that has really surprised the fashion industry. Few can believe that handbags made of 100% leather and designed with such quality and intricate detail could be offered at such affordable prices.



The Feryal website features this new collection as well as handbags from the 2012 collection. The site also features Feryal’s blog where she offers her expert opinion on all things fashion related. To learn more visit the official Feryal website at www.feryal.co or call 408.905.6553 to speak with a company representative. Fans of Feryal can also find her on Facebook , Twitter and Pinterest .