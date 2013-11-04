Fescauri- an Artistic and Cultural International Festival of the Cowry of the Mandé

Mande, West Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Fescauri is a highly distinguished international festival that is in its 7th édition and in order to support a genuine cause, has been taken up by the Indiegogo crowd-funding Project. It is fondly known as the Cowry Festival that has become a landmark of Mandé’s cultural panorama. An international framework of meetings is distinctive to this festival wherein an array of artistic and cultural expressions are shared and appreciated. This time the festival endeavors to contribute and integrate social consistency, exploration and above all, extends support in helping Mali in ascertaining lasting peace. The unforeseen and unfortunate events that took place in Mali at the beginning of 2012 with regards to the dramatic military coup followed by armed insurgencies is the main reason behind this emphasis on the capital.



The main highlights of Fescauri are as follows



- Exhibit artistic, cultural, traditional heritage from across the globe



- Awareness about the ill-fated situations through APROCAM



- Music and creative performances



- Presence of Cowry astrology masters for sessions



- A platform to build global connections and celebrate culture



- A tribute to African women and all women at large



Fescauri is not just a local festival, but a global festival that welcomes people from all over the world. Music has been used as a powerful tool for getting the world together. But for enabling great performances by skilled musicians, it requires funds that they are hoping to raise from the millions of people out there who respect art.



The 7th edition of Fescauri focuses on the theme of women. The festival managers were fascinated by the enterprising nature of the African women and their ingenuity and passion to create. This inspired the festival to pay a tribute to them and all women.



This time they turned to crowd-funding in order to confirm that Fescauri can take place. For setting up the performances huge funds are needed. This year it is trying to improve the local economy and is expecting worldwide aid to help with developing schools, hospitals and art centers.



The first edition of Fescauri took place in 2007 and since then it has earned the respect from music and art lovers worldwide. The 7th édition is scheduled to take place in Siby from December 20th – 22th, 2013. The main aim is to raise funds for this prestigious festival thereby helping the situation in Mali.



Media Contact

Campaign: http://igg.me/at/fescauri/x/4020262

Name: Mandjou YATTARA

Email Id: fescaurisiby@gmail.com

Phone Number: +223 202 961 88