Festive Lights Proudly Announces the Launch of Newly Designed Website

Lancashire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Festive Lights, the United Kingdom’s premium Christmas lights supplier, proudly announces the official launch of their newly designed website. In business since 1999 the company is dedicated to making a festive event all that more engaging, hence their great name. “We are so excited at the look and resourcefulness of our new site. It’s engaging and creative and just a great representation of what we do. We think customers will really enjoy navigating through it to find great lighting items.” said Daniel Almond, Owner of Festive Lights.



A comprehensive site that offers Christmas lights, trees and decorations there are battery, solar and connectable lighting products available as well. Fully equipped with a shopping cart the E-Commerce website is a resource for all things holiday, specifically Halloween which is soon upon consumers. Festive Lights also proves to be highly useful for products to illuminate a wedding. Offering everything from rope and curtain lights to underwater lighting the Festive Lights website is equipped to answer any question with optimal customer service. A blog is available as a resource as well.



For more information visit http://www.festive-lights.com/.



CONTACT: Daniel Almond

01257 792111