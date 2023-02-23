Fetal Monitoring Market Trends Demand Growth Forecast Report 2022-2030

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2023 -- Fetal Monitoring Market

Overview:

Fetal monitoring system is a diagnostic equipment used to track the fetus's movement and heart rate as well as maternal contractions. It is a basic instrument used to track uterine contractions during childbirth. It primarily checks the fetus's health and the progression of labour. It is a medical procedure used to examine the health of an unborn baby in order to guarantee a safe birth. Furthermore, it is utilised to track chronic lung disorders, mental retardation, newborn diseases, hypothermia, visual and hearing issues, and jaundice.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:

According to the most recent USD Analytics analysis, the worldwide "Fetal Monitoring Market" is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Download Sample Report @ https://www.usdanalytics.com/sample-request/153



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:

Some of the factors driving the global foetal monitoring market include an increase in the prevalence of cardiopulmonary diseases, technological advancements such as non-invasive surgeries, an increase in government and non-government initiatives for maternal and foetal health around the world, an increase in awareness and willingness to invest in the development of foetal monitoring, and an increase in the number of post-term pregnancy, multiple pregnancy, and premature delivery cases.



Restraints:

However, high equipment costs, a lack of regulatory rules, technical constraints, and subjective interpretations are some of the reasons impeding growth in the worldwide foetal monitoring industry.



Market Opportunities:

Technological developments, as well as an increase in preterm births and birth rates, are predicted to drive future worldwide market expansion. Furthermore, the rise in premature birth rates, haemorrhage rates, and the increased need for foetal monitoring supplements boost the global market. Furthermore, the rise of portable and wireless goods and technology, as well as unexplored emerging economies, provide significant worldwide growth potential.



Browse Full Report @ https://www.usdanalytics.com/industry-reports/fetal-monitoring-market



Segmentation Analysis:

The Fetal Monitoring Market is segmented based on By Product, Portability, Method,

Application and, end-user



By Product:

- Ultrasound Devices

- Electronic Maternal/Fetal Monitors

- Uterine Contraction Monitor

- 2D Ultrasound

- 3D/4D Ultrasound

- Doppler Imaging

- Fetal Electrodes

- Fetal Doppler Devices

- Telemetry Devices

- Accessories and Consumables

- Other Products



By Portability:

- Portable systems

- Non-portable systems



By Method:

- Invasive

- Non-Invasive



By Application:

- Antepartum

- Intrapartum



By End User:

- Hospitals

- Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics

- Home Care Settings



Competitive Landscape:

The report investigates and summarises all key industrial development businesses' competitive landscapes. The research looks at the impact of industry leaders as well as current technology breakthroughs.



- DJO Global Inc. (US)

- BSN medical (US)

- medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

- Tactile Medical (US)

- SIGVARIS (Switzerland)

- Sanyleg S.r.l. (Italy)

- 3M Company (US)

- ConvaTec Inc. (US)

- ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group Sweden)

- and Julius Zorn GmbH (Germany)



Regional Analysis:

Among all geographies, the North American Fetal Monitoring Market is expected to have the largest worldwide market share over the forecast period. The market for foetal monitoring is dominated by the United States and Canada. Whereas the European Fetal Monitoring Market is expected to be prevalent internationally over the forecast period.



Recent Developments:

- GE Healthcare (US) and Pulsenmore (Israel) struck an agreement in May 2022 to expedite the adoption of Pulsenmore's home care ultrasound solutions while also supporting their objective of obtaining US FDA clearance and commercial expansion.

- ArchiMed Group (France) bought Natus Medical Incorporated (US) in April 2022 to broaden the reach and breadth of Natus' market-leading products while maintaining the focus on R&D and exploring acquisitions of complementary firms.

- CONTEC Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China) introduced the CMS1700B Color Doppler Ultrasonic Diagnostic System in March 2021, which is primarily used for the diagnosis of problems in the abdomen, heart, peripheral vessels, breast, obstetrics and gynaecology, small organs, urology, muscle, incretion, paediatrics, and other areas.