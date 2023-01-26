Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2023 -- Fetal Monitoring Market size is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2027 from USD 3.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The reimbursement for fetal monitoring, insurance policies for fetal monitoring services, and the more number of obstetrics and gynaecology centres are the major factors driving the growth of this market.



The ultrasound devices segment accounted for the largest share of the fetal monitoring market, by product segment, in 2021



The fetal monitoring market is segmented into ultrasound devices, electronic maternal/fetal monitors, fetal electrodes, fetal doppler devices, uterine contraction monitors, telemetry devices, accessories & consumables, and other products based on products. In 2021 ultrasound devices segment accounted for the larger share in the market. This segment's growth can primarily be attributed to the rising number of diagnostic clinics and maternity centers.



Non-portable systems segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Based on portability, the market is segmented into non-portable systems and portable systems. In 2021, non-portable systems accounted for the largest share of this market, owing to wide applications in hospitals and diagnostic centers to assess fetal and maternal health.



Non-invasive method segment accounted for the largest share of the fetal monitoring, by method segment, in 2021



Based on the method, the market is segmented into invasive and non-invasive. In 2021, the non-invasive accounted for the largest share of this market. Non-invasive methods are widely accepted for their safer method of diagnosing and monitoring the fetus, especially in high-risk pregnancies and rising advanced technologies drive the growth of this segment.



Antepartum segment accounted for the largest share of the fetal monitoring, by application segment, in 2021



The market is segmented into antepartum and intrapartum based on application. The antepartum segment accounts for the largest share of the fetal monitoring market. The diagnosis of any congenital fetal abnormalities, antepartum fetal monitoring is carried out during the gestation period. The increasing incidence of fetal anomalies drive the growth of the antepartum segment.



Home care settings to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Based on end users the market is segmented into hospitals, obstetrics & gynecology clinics, and home care settings. In 2021, hospitals accounted for the largest share of this market. This growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of pregnancy procedures, and availability of highly advanced facilities in hospitals.



North America is the largest regional market for fetal monitoring market



The global fetal monitoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America was the largest regional market for fetal monitoring. The rising number of premature births in the region are the major factors supporting the growth of the fetal monitoring market in North America. However, the Asia Pacific region offers high-growth opportunities for players in the fetal monitoring market. This regional segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising birth rates, and healthcare infrastructure improvements in several Asia Pacific countries are factors driving the market growth in the region.



Fetal Monitoring Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Rising number of preterm births and increasing adoption of infertility treatment

Advanced and innovative fetal monitoring technologies

Government initiatives and increasing collaborations for research by health agencies

Reimbursement and insurance policies for fetal monitoring services

Active product launches by key manufacturers

Increasing number of obstetrics and gynecology centers for fetal monitoring



Restraints:



High costs of fetal monitoring equipment

Availability of refurbished products



Opportunities:



Development of non-invasive, portable, and advanced fetal monitors

Emerging markets and strengthening infrastructure



Challenges:



Product recalls

Lack of skilled healthcare professionals



Key Market Players:



The major players operating in this market are Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. (US), Natus Medical Incorporated (US), Huntleigh Healthcare Limited (UK), The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), CONTEC Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China), EDAN Instruments, Inc. (China), Neoventa Medical AB (Sweden), Bionet Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Progetti Srl (Italy), TRISMED Co., Ltd. (Republic of Korea), ShenZhen Luckcome Technology Inc. (China), MedGyn Products, Inc (US), Dixion (Germany), Promed Group Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong), Advanced Instrumentations (US), BRAEL-Medical Equipment (Poland), GPC Medical (India), BISTOS (Korea), Mediana Co. Ltd (Korea), Life Plus Medical (India), ChoiceMMed (China), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Dott Medical Co. Ltd. (China), Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (China), Shenzhen Vcomin Technology Limited (China), Nemo Healthcare (Netherlands), MindChild Medical, Inc. (US), Melody International Ltd. (Japan), Janitri Innovations Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Laerdal Global Health (Norway).



Recent Developments:



In May 2022, GE Healthcare (US) and Pulsenmore (Israel) signed an agreement to accelerate the adoption of Pulsenmore's home care ultrasound solutions and support their goal to pursue US FDA clearance and commercial expansion.



In April 2022, ArchiMed Group (France) acquired Natus Medical Incorporated (US) to expand the reach and breadth of Natus' market-leading products, reinforcing the focus on research & development and pursuing acquisitions of complementary businesses.



In March 2021, CONTEC Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China) launched CMS1700B Color Doppler Ultrasonic Diagnostic System, which is mainly suitable for the diagnosis of problems in the abdomen, heart, peripheral vessels, breast, obstetrics and gynecology, small organs, urology, muscle, incretion, pediatrics, etc.



