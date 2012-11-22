Fetherston Publishing Announces Its Limited Edition Station Wagon Book. Fetherston's Treasure Box of Classic Woodys

Sebastapol, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- When it comes to history of automobiles, nobody has captured the history, spirit and beauty of Woodys better than Fetherston Publishing. In fact, their celebrated 400-page book has already achieved a string of five-star reviews from some of the automobile world’s most respected critics.



Wanting to offer something even more special to the woody fan, that thought they had everything, the company is today announcing a limited run of their exclusive Treasure Box of Classic Woodys swag.



At the heart of the package is a 400-page book, built around 19 chapters, which captures not only the history of OEM station wagons, sedans, and convertibles, but also numerous one-offs, special builds, hot rods and even a chapter on the fake (aka wallpaper) Woodys of the fifties, sixties and seventies.



Opening out to 24x12 inches, readers can enjoy learning about the history of woody wagons built by Buick, Chevrolet, Chrysler Town and Country, Chrysler, Dodge and DeSoto, Ford, Mercury, Packard, Plymouth, Studebaker, International, Hot Rod Woodys and Surf Decals. Minor American makes, including American Bantam, Keller, Willys, Hudson, Nash and even Reo are also covered. There’s a chapter on types of trees used to build Woodys, and also on the decals of the world of surfing.



Fetherston’s Treasure Box of Classic Woodys is delivered in a custom maple and mahogany box, which resembles a woody tailgate. The presentation includes the book, a Dime Store toy woody wagon, a wood sample set, vintage and contemporary surf decals, classic woody postcards, and two genuine postage stamps for inclusion in the frontispiece.



“I call this ‘The Last Great Woody Book’! Printed books are disappearing, and to produce such a book, complete with woody history and nearly 800 images, is unheard of with this type of publication,” says David Fetherston.



This intriguing and highly valued boxed set offers something extra special for the Woody fan this Christmas. It is priced at $459 (including free domestic shipping). The print run was only 500, so with this short supply in mind, Fetherston urges woody enthusiasts to act fast to avoid disappointment.



For more information, please visit: http://www.dfwoodybook.com



About the Author: Fetherston

- Authored over 40 books, including two others on woody station wagons

- Worked as automotive historian for over 35 years

- President of Fetherston Publishing LLC, Sebastopol, CA 95472



Professional Publishing Awards:



1991 - Won a Motorsports Press Award for Journalism

1992 - Won a Motorsports Press Award for Journalism

1993 - Two Motorsports Press Awards for Journalism

1995 - Two Motorsports Press Awards for Journalism

1999 - Awarded Automotive Book of the Year in 1999 for American Woodys



Plus three other Moto Awards for historical writing, design and covers.



2007 - International Automotive Media Award for Journalism

2008 - International Automotive Media Award for Journalism

2009 - International Automotive Media Award for Journalism

2010 - International Automotive Media Award for Journalism