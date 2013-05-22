Fewer Cataracts for Runners and Walkers

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- There may be another benefit to running that people don’t usually think of. Running may lower the risk of developing cataracts, which is known as clouding of the eye lens.



A recent article in ¬Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, Dr. Paul Williams describes findings from a long-term National Runners Health Study. In more than 32,000 and 14,000 walkers studied it was found that the more running or walking a person did, the less likely a cataract diagnosis was. The risk reduction was equal between men and women.



However, the runners in the study had less risk of developing cataracts than the walkers due to the simple reason that it’s easier to measure a given amount of METs when running than when walking.



