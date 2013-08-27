Fewer Than 50% of All American Cars Use the Correct Tire Pressure

Rochester Hills, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- In a period of history where growth is no longer assured people everywhere are having to make more with less in almost everything they do. In short economizing is now the rule rather than the exception, and this applies to caring for a car or truck as much as anything else.



Running any car or truck with the wrong tire pressure can affect it in a number of ways. Firstly fuel economy is usually far lower when any vehicle is running with tires which are under-inflated. At the opposite end of the scale are the risks of blowing out an over-pressurized tire and/or reducing the amount of mileage any driver can reasonably expect from an over-inflated tired.



When asked for his take on the situation, Ryan Kossuch, the creative force behind both MVP Wheels and Tire Sensor Warehouse, had the following to say, "We'd already built up quite a following with our MVPWheels.com business over the last 5-years, but we noticed that our customers kept asking if we stocked tire pressure sensors too. Once we noticed that the demand wasn't just a once-off we saw an opportunity for providing our new and existing customers with a range of reasonably priced OEM tire sensors".



A recent study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has found that drivers operating a vehicle with under-inflated tires are 300% more likely to be involved in some kind of traffic accident. What's even more surprising is that it only takes a 25% drop in the pressure of a tire to make it more dangerous to drive on. Even more startling is the fact that barely 40% of all cars and trucks have tires inflated to the correct pressure.



Ryan added the following to his previous comment, "Because we've been involved with the auto industry for several years now we know how often people make assumptions about their tire pressure, and the disastrous consequences of those assumptions. Using our OEM tire sensors means you get accurate readings every single time, eliminating all the guesswork involved".



Tire Sensor Warehouse offers a one-stop-shop for all your tire pressure monitoring needs, including a full range of OEM products.



About TireSensorWarehouse.com

Tire Sensor Warehouse is the latest development in online automotive parts sourcing from the same company which brought you MVP Wheels. Based in Rochester Hills, Michigan Tire Sensor Warehouse is your one stop shop for OEM tire pressure sensors and monitors.



Contact:

Tire Sensor Warehouse

2155 Avon Industrial Drive

Rochester Hills,

MI 48309

http://tiresensorwarehouse.com/