Breaking Records in Traffic and Sales

Hudsonville, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- Mark Leenheer, owner and founder of the Federal Firearms License website, announced today the staggering increase in sales and utilization of federal firearms license (FFL) kits. Through this surge, the website has seen record-breaking site traffic visits and an increased interest in the information regarding home-based FFL kits.



A federal firearms license kit allows individuals to buy weapons and ammunition at up to 30% savings. To obtain a federal firearms license, an individual must find the proper forms, fill them out properly, and turn them in to the right agency. Purchasing an FFL kit eases this process by providing all the forms needed, and gives step by step instructions on how to fill them out. The kit will also let you know where to send the forms.



The Bureau of Alcohol, Tabcco, Firearms, and Explosives (BATF) is the government agency that monitors and regulates these licenses. The Gun Control Act (18 U.S.C. sec. 923(d)) gives the BATF the power to regulate those purchasing firearms. If individuals fill out improper forms, they risk being denied by the BATF because they applied for the wrong type of FFL license.



Come presidential elections, individuals express concerns of whether their gun rights will be limited in some way. In light of recent news, some citizens are concerned that their gun rights may be threatened by another Obama term. Rumors are circulating that home-based FFL licenses will be eliminated.



In order to get a license you must be at least 21 years of age. There may not be any legal restrictions in place that prevent you from receiving, transporting, or possessing firearms and ammunition. For more information or questions about obtaining an FFL kit please visit http://nmt-inc.com/federalfirearmslicense/ or email at mark@federal-firearms-license.net.