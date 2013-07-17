FFXIV: A Realm Reborn Hopes to Rekindle Final Fantasy Franchise

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- SquareEnix is taking another swing at creating a Final Fantasy title for the massively multiplayer online role-playing game market with Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, hoping for a hit where the original FFXIV missed. The game is set for release in August 2013.



The story of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn unfolds in Eorzea, five years after the conclusion of FFIV. The primal dragon Bahamut, released from imprisonment within an artificial moon, has ushered in the Seventh Umbral Era, an age of apocalypse that has left much of Eorzea in ruin. Through divine intervention, the hero of FFXIV escaped the devastation by traveling in time to the future. The hero must travel through the land of Eorzea as it recovers and prepares for a possible enemy invasion by the Garlean Empire. Players will chose character races, jobs and other characteristics, and player characters will gain new skills and abilities as they gain experience points from completing quests and defeating enemies.



Early reviews have been largely favorable, a stark contrast to reviews for the original FFXIV. Many reviews highlighted improvements made by game developers on some of the most criticized aspects of FFXIV, including the game engine, HUD and combat system. Player parties engage in combat with enemies, using a variety of skills, abilities and tactics against their foes. Damage can be dealt via physical and magical means to enemies. Enmity is an important concept in the combat system, where certain enemies may focus their attention on particular members of the heroes party based on their actions or other characteristics. Managing enmity becomes important in some of the major battles of the game. Limit breaks, combined attacks by all party members, a popular Final Fantasy trope, will be included in the game. The game’s economy is largely player driven, and a small fee charged for each transaction helps the game create a stable virtual economy for the game.



Developed for the PC and Sony’s PS3 and PS4 consoles, the new Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn will have a few interface differences among the platforms. PS3 users will use the "Cross Hot Bar”, an interface reminiscent of the XrossMediaBar, to interact with various menu, map and action options.



Fans seem willing to give Square another shot at bringing Final Fantasy to the massively multiplayer online role-playing game market, as a number of community sites expressing enthusiasm for the new game have already sprung up. Players can visit these sites for the latest news and tips and the opportunity to share with other fans of the game.



About Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy is a series of role playing games originally developed for Nintendo, beginning with the first Final Fantasy in 1987. The new Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn is being developed by renowned game producer and director Naoki Yoshida, who was responsible for developing many of the later titles of the Dragon Quest series.



