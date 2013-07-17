FFXIV Realm Reborn: A Search for Glory and Fame

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- After receiving thousands of negative feedbacks from gamers, FFXIV Realm Reborn went back to develop again in 2011. Now the update version is set to be released again in August 23 2013 with the introduction of many interesting features.



On August 23rd 2013 fans of the MMORPG genre's patience will be rewarded when "Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn" sees its long-awaited release. The latest entry in the storied series seeks to win the hearts of new fans and longtime players alike with its much-improved game play and the superior graphics that have been the hallmark of the franchise.



Although originally intended as a 2.0 version of the FFXIV platform, it has been redesigned and rebuilt to the extent that it is virtually an entirely new entry for the series. It seeks to reinforce the features that players loved in the older version, while improving or replacing the ones that were less popular. The newly streamlined game play runs parallel to the themes of rebirth that the designers are emphasizing in the new roleplaying world.



In its quest to create an improved platform that will appeal to traditional MMORPG fans, as well as fans of the classic games of this long-lived series, the designers have added many new features. For those familiar with the random encounters prevalent in traditional Final Fantasy games, the FATE system seeks to add that sense of spontaneity to the online experience. Also new is the Hunting Log, which provides both a to-do list for adventuring as well as an opportunity to explore lesser-traveled corners of the game playing world.



While still structured with the Levelquest system of assigned quests to aid in leveling your characters, the designers have scrapped the unpopular fatigue system in favor of a time limit which encourages collaborative game play for shared success. One of the Hallmarks of role playing games has always been the social aspect of working together with players who may or may not share your ultimate goals, and FFXIV Realm Reborn reinvigorates this sense of risk vs reward.



The Final Fantasy series is a benchmark for graphical excellence, and the beautiful visuals of this final fantasy entry seeks complete player immersion in the visual experience. Whether in bucolic wandering or in the midst of clashing armies, this multi-player experience delivers in the graphics department in ways that others games are not even ambitious enough to attempt. Combined with beautifully composed music and sound effects, the sense of immersion is a complete package.



In August FFXIV: The Realm Reborn will bring the world of Eorzea to life for millions of online players. The Massive Multi-Player Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) Genre is at its heart a competitive venture, measuring yourself against other players worldwide. FFXIV: The Realm Reborn is an opportunity for gamers old and new alike to jump in to a quest for glory and fame in a world that is both familiar and entirely new.



