FFXIV4GIL.com Is Offering Safe FFXIV Gil & Power Leveling in the Game

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn has been gaining a wide popularity since its very release, and gamers are rushing to claim this latest MMO game edition. The Final Fantasy game series has always been a popular multi-player game and it’s breaking all records when one counts its number of online players. With the growing number of players and its increasing popularity, most players are looking for a safe and a fast source of procuring FFXIV GIL , and FFXI4GIL.com is emerging as a popular online store to help serve this purpose.



The web store provides the Final Fantasy Xiv Gil immediately, as soon as a player completes the payment process on their website. The site maintains a safe payment system and they have an excellent customer service to help players in case of any difficulty from making payments to receiving the GIL.



The website maintains that they always have enough stock of GIL to offer them to the players. One can purchase the GIL or FFXIV Power leveling in a 100% safe environment. The site always finishes orders in time and maintains the privacy of the player who makes a transaction on the site. The site maintains an enhanced level of security and one can make transactions without any worry.



FFXIV4GIL.com is well aware of the growing popularity of the Final Fantasy games and the player’s requirements that they need to continue the game with other fellow players. The site never wants a player to lose the passion and excitement of the game and thus delivers the ordered Gil in the shortest possible time. “In most cases, we take 5-15 minutes to complete our delivery. We are available in a 24/7 environment, and we never disappoint our customers,” reveals the customer care executive of the website.



The objective of the website is to offer convenience and safety when it comes to purchasing the GIL and the power leveling to enjoy the game of Final Fantasy XIV in the best possible manner. Anyone, willing to purchase the GIL and the power leveling, can now visit the website http://www.ffxiv4gil.com



About FFXIV4GIL.com

FFXIV4Gil.com was established in 2008, and since then the site has been focusing on FFXIV Gil, FF14 Power leveling, Final Fantasy XIV Items, Accounts and other Game Products. The objective of the site is to provide the cheapest price, fast delivery and best customer services. They offer 24/7 phone support to assist their customers to address their issues in a speedy manner.



For Media Inquiries

Contact Person: Mr. Robert

Telephone: 1-347-759-6266

Email: ugameshelp@gmail.com

Website: http://www.ffxiv4gil.com