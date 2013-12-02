F&G Smart (Shopfittings) Ltd Expands Inventory

Birmingham, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- The Centre for Retail Research recently published an analysis indicating that there are approximately 281,930 retail stores in the U.K. The industry, which employs over three million people, is the UK’s largest service industry. It is predicted to increase in size by 15% over the next five years. With these trends in mind, F&G Smart (Shopfittings) Ltd is offering retailers an expanded range of products and security solutions.



F&G representative Tom Alllinson explained, "F & G Smart (shop fittings) Ltd has been established since 1870, supplying quality retail fittings to small independent shops, independent groups and shop fitters. With 140 years of experience in the industry supplying everything from shop counters and shelving to slatwall and gridwall, we are proud to say that we are one the most renowned suppliers in the U.K. We offer the largest range of shop fitting supplies, from top brands like Tegometall, Arneg, Caem, Kleerex and many others. We are Birmingham's shop fitting cash and carry, and warehouse."



Visitors to the F & G Smart Ltd website can find a variety of products that include acrylic display units, cable systems, cash registers, and shelving. When customers visit F & G Smart Ltd website, links also allow them to order bespoke products. These may include wooden, metal, or acrylic counters, book islands, and more. The company provides an array of LED lighting, storage systems, and labeling equipment. Customers may order shopping trolleys and baskets, and will find signs and displays for any retail need. F & G 's line also includes security options, such as cameras, forged note detectors, and more.



"The Smart family can be traced back to the early 18th century, where for many generations they were agricultural labourers in the Hamlets of Gloucestershire. In the mid 19th century Francis Smart and his sons Frederick & George were cabinet makers in Gloucester. By 2005 F & G Smart (Shopfittings) Ltd was in the hands of the fifth generation of the same family, and celebrating its 135th anniversary. In 2008, whilst the world was in a state of financial crisis, and the credit crunch hit everyone, F & G Smart Shop fittings rose to a new level. As more customers become more price conscious they are searching around more. By still offering the best possible prices and the best service to the retail shop fitting market, we have managed to obtain an astounding growth with both new and existing customers. Our range has increased, with us now offering Tegometall and Arnet Shelving, Store-it Direct Storage Racking, refrigeration, and more.", noted Alllinson.



About F&G SMART (SHOPFITTINGS) LTD

F & G Smart (Shopfitting) Ltd. was established in 1870, beginning as a cabinet maker. Over the years the family-owned company changed, expanded, and became a renowned provider of quality retail shelving, fittings, and more. Today the business offers a large warehouse and inventory that includes everything from custom fabrications to high-tech security solutions.



Website: http://www.smartshopfittings.co.uk