FGA Design & Constructions Pty Ltd Now Reaches out to Gold Coast and Brisbane

Molendinar, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- FGA based out in Australia specializes in frameless glasses. They work with pool builders, home owners, landscapers and building professionals to make real, secure, functional glass, aluminium products for pools, stairs, balustrades and showers, and stainless steel products. They focus on Glass Pool Fencing – Frameless & Semi Frameless, Glass Stair Walls, Frameless Glass Designs & Construction, Glass Balustrades – Frameless & Semi Frameless, Glass Screen Walls, Frameless Shower Screens, Aluminium Louvres, Screens, and Sliding Gates & Pedestrian Gates.



FGA also indulges in import & export premium quality Stainless Steel Spigots, Handrail Brackets, Hand Rails, Stand Off Pins & Frameless Glass Fittings. These products are manufactured with accuracy to make installation trouble free. All products are in accordance with Australian Standards. A certificate of compliance is issued to make sure every installation complies with Pool Regulations & Building Code Of Australia, and Australian Standards.



The products at FGA is accompanied with a 6 year guarantee and exceed Australian Standards. The products & services are offered at affordable prices and with high quality and safety. FGA products are astonishing and a value addition to the property. Installations are handled with great care and safety to meet the customer requirements. At FGA all work is taken care of by the owner of the company. Right from the initial site measurement up until the completion of the installation, the customers need interact with one person only. The company also provides after sales service if necessary.



The applications common to frameless glass are Pool Fencing, Balustrade to Internal Stairs, Balustrade on Balconies, Verandahs & Decks, and Shower Screens. It makes use of grade-A quality glass that meets Australian standards. The semi frameless glass applications are worth the money you pay. Most common semi frames include Pool Fencing, Shower Screens, and Balustrade to Internal Stairs. The website gives detail about the price of the glass also. It charges only $299 per meter for supply and installation of frameless glass pool fence.



“We are proud of our workmanship and professionalism, so our team will always be punctual and helpful. We treat you & your property with respect & will leave your property clean and tidy”, says the owner of the company.



For further details please visit the website http://www.framelessglassaustralia.com/



About FGA Design & Constructions Pty Ltd

FGA Design & Constructions Pty Ltd, located in Australia is a specialist in frameless glass. The services offered by the company include Glass pool fencing, semi frameless fencing, shower screens, and balustrades. They cater to the market in Gold Coast and Brisbane. They offer quality service at affordable prices.



Media Contact

Frameless Glass Australia

5/18 Export Drive,

Molendinar QLD 4214

Tel: 07 5563 3326

URL: http://www.framelessglassaustralia.com