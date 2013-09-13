Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Making the decision to begin a fast weight loss program is the first, important step to losing weight but unless dieters in Denver are provided with support and guidance throughout their fast weight loss process, it may be the only step that they take. Diet Doc understands that most dieters in Denver do not have a health care or medical background and may require education and encouragement to learn how to create healthy dinners and a healthier lifestyle overall. Once the program begins, each client is provided with unlimited access, six days per week, to the Diet Doc team of weight management professionals and will also receive an exclusive cookbook filled with over fifty pages of Paleo diet recipes for healthy dinners, lunches and more.



Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists are specially trained in the most effective Paleo diet recipes and healthy dinners for fast weight loss and will spend time educating their clients on the importance of choosing low fat, low calorie foods for their daily meals. Their goal is to help clients acquire the skills necessary for reaching their initial fast weight loss goals, but also to sustain their weight in the future. Together with their patients, nutritionists design a meal plan, filled with healthy dinners and snacks, around the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. This personalized approach to fast weight loss provides a level of comfort that most diet programs fail to consider when developing their weight loss protocol. Diet Doc has found that personalizing healthy dinners and meals allows their clients to consume foods that they enjoy while also allowing them to successfully lose weight fast.



Diet Doc physicians worked closely with the certified nutritionists to produce their exclusive Diet Doc cookbook filled with Paleo diet recipes for breakfasts, lunches and healthy dinners that naturally encourage the body to burn stored fat for energy. This cookbook contains many Paleo diet recipes that focus on lean meats and fresh vegetables as opposed to foods high in processed carbohydrates that have been found to contribute to weight gain. By reducing or eliminating processed carbohydrates with Paleo diet recipes, the body will turn to stored fat for fuel, which will result in fast weight loss for the client.



To begin losing weight with Diet Doc’s exclusive Paleo diet recipes, each potential patient only needs to complete a confidential online health questionnaire and schedule a phone or internet consultation with a Diet Doc physician. During this consultation, the physician will determine whether the client is a good candidate for diets and will recommend and prescribe natural fat burning supplements to enhance the patient’s meal and snack plan. Their supplements will be shipped directly to the patient’s home along with their Diet Doc cookbook so clients can immediately begin losing excess and embarrassing fat. Diet Doc is dedicated to providing their clients with a fast and effective road to weight loss and has helped thousands of clients reach their goals quickly and easily.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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