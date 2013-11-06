FGD Market for New FGD Systems (Wet and Dry FGD Systems), Reagents and Replacement Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2019 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Power plants utilizing fossil fuel such as coal emit sulfur dioxide with the flue gas, cause harmful environmental effects such as acid rain. To remove sulfur dioxide from the flue gas, flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems are extensively used and with the introduction of new stringent government policies and regulations, companies are going for FGD systems to reduce harmful gaseous substances such as SO2 emission.



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This research study analyzes the market size of FGD, in terms of revenue. The FGD market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography, in order to provide a holistic picture of the market. Market data for all segments has been provided on a regional level for the period 2012 to 2019. A comprehensive competitive landscape including company market share analysis has also been provided in this report.



Key technologies analyzed in the report include wet and dry FGD systems. FGD application market segments estimated in this study include new FGD systems, reagents (lime, limestone and sea water) and replacement market (FGD equipment and components). Regional data has been provided for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). It also provides detailed analysis, historical data, and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered.



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This report also includes Porter’s five forces model analysis, value chain analysis, and market attractiveness analysis by technology. Some of the key market participants that deal in FGD market include Alstom, Siemens Energy, Babcock & Wilcox, Hamon RC, Thermax, Ducon Technologies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), and Marsulex Environmental Technologies (MET). The report provides an overview of these companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.



The research provides detailed analysis of companies dealing FGD, trend analysis and demand forecast by geography. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the FGD market as below:



Flue Gas Desulfurization Market: Application Analysis



New Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems

Reagents and Replacement market



New Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market: Technology Analysis



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Wet FGD systems

Dry FGD systems



Flue Gas Desulfurization Market: Regional Analysis



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa and Brazil)



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