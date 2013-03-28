FHA Streamline Mortgage Refinance Program at Lower Interest Rates

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Real-estate-yogi.com understands that he’ll need advice about this process, and is here to provide it, including:



- FHA Streamline Refinance Defined

- Eligibility for FHA Streamline Refinance

- Advantages to FHA Streamline Refinance

- No Verification of Information



Explanation of FHA Mortgage Streamline Refinance



An FHA Streamline mortgage refinance is a special financial product available only to those who currently have an FHA mortgage loan. Being part of the FHA Streamline mortgage refinance program is the fastest way for an FHA-insured borrower to refinance his mortgage. The program’s crucial characteristic is that there’s no need to have the home appraised. As an alternative, the FHA allows one to use the original price of the home as its current value, no matter what it is valued at today.



Eligibility Requirements for FHA Streamline Refinance



The first eligibility requirement for FHA mortgage Streamline refinance is to have a current FHA-insured mortgage. A homeowner must be current on his existent loan and have a history of on-time payments for one year. He must own the property for a minimum of six months before refinancing, and he must work with an FHA-approved lender. Closing costs must be paid up-front to make the process smoother.



FHA Streamline Refinance Advantages



There are several advantages to having an FHA refinance. FHA Streamline refinance mortgage rates are lower than those of non-FHA loans. They vary from 2. 25% to 2.75%. Private lenders may charge up to 5% or more. The difference between the two can mean a yearly savings of $3,000, or $250 per month. People whose credit leaves something to be desired can be approved for this type of refinancing, and the refinance mortgage is “assumable,” which means that if someone purchases one’s home, the loan can be taken over by the buyer.



No Need to Verify Data



When applying for an FHA Streamline refinance mortgage, keep this in mind: There is no need to verify any information on the application. That’s right; no checking of employment records, no looking at income, no confirmation of any data. It’s not as nutty as it seems; what the FHA does is “insure” mortgages, it doesn’t create them, so it’s in the best interests of the FHA to help lots of folks enjoy today’s low refinance rates. That’s why they don’t authenticate any data.



