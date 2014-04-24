FHD Offers Its Range of Hand Dryers for Customers Across UK

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Hand dryers are among the essential elements which a company should have when catering to a huge customer base. The market offers numerous such products which are manufactured by companies from across the globe. One such company which caters to customers across the United Kingdome is FHD. It has been in the washroom business for over 3 decades and specializes in hand dryers. The online portal of the company features a vast range of products in the hand dryer category. The products by the company have been popular to be highly durable, long lasting as well as innovative. The exclusive range of hand dryers are equipped with hot air and new-generation blade hand dryers. These products are eco-friendly and the company makes sure that they do not damage the reputation of the customers.



Interested customers can purchase these products through the online store and make the payments through mediums which they prefer. The company accepts payments through, BAC, Credit Cards and Paypal. For any queries the customer support team guides the customer from start of the sale till delivery of the products to the customers. These hand dryers come in various shapes and capacities. For instance the company features electric hand dryers, blade hand dryers, automatic hand dryers, and many more products in different categories. At FHD customers can also ask for free trials across the range of products which have been featured on the website.



One of the key areas which the company has always been working on is manufacturing environment friendly products. The demand of today is high performance backed by low energy consumption. The Bremmer range of hand dryers is among the eco-friendly and highly cost effective products featured by the company. The company has been working with popular brands throughout United Kingdom. Some of the popular names include the likes of Edmundsons Electric, National Grid, Domino’s Pizza, etc. FHD has its own R&D team which consistently works towards manufacture of innovative products.



All the products come with a 5 year warranty where 1 year exclusive warranty is for the parts and labour. Moreover, in case the customers are not satisfied with the products they can avail of the 30 day money back guarantee which the company offers. Presently FHD offers a nationwide backup offered by its own trained professionals. The years of experience and presence of customers in local governments, pubs, clubs, leisure centres, as well as restaurants certainly make them among the as a popular manufacturer of Hand Dryers UK.



About FHD

URL: http://fast-hand-dryers.co.uk

FHD is a company which has been dealing in the washroom business for the past 3 decades. The company offers its hand dryers to its customers through the online store. In case the customers have any queries, they can get in touch with the representatives through any of the mentioned means on the website.



For Media Contact:

Company : Fast-hand-dryers.co.uk

City, State, Country: London, England, UK

646.385.7354 Ext. 254

Website: http://fast-hand-dryers.co.uk/