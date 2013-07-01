Fiat India Introduces the T-Jet Variant of Linea in the Indian Market, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Fiat India boasts of the latest edition of Fiat Linea with much pride. The Turin based auto maker recently launched the T-Jet variant of Linea on 10th June 2013.



Also, the all new Fiat Linea T-Jet model is expected to play a vital role in boosting the sales volume and the dipping share market.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com believes that three variants of the all new Fiat Linea T-Jet models will be made available in the Indian market. Also, these variants will come priced within the bracket of 7.6 lacs and 8.88 lacs.



Gaadi.com also believes that the company sources have revealed that the all new Fiat Linea T-Jet has been introduced due to the growing demand for petrol cars in the sedan segment. Also, the Turin-based company of Fiat is looking forward to expand its portfolio and doubling its market share in the Indian market.



Also, the company aims for one percent of market share by the end of this fiscal year. Fiat India is aiming to sell 50 units of Fiat Linea T- Jet per month. These units will be sold in eight cities in which the car will be launched initially, said the president and managing director of Fiat India.



The research team at Gaadi.com believes that Fiat is also planning to introduce three variants of Jeep by December 2013. Also, nine models will be introduced over next three years. These models will comprise of four models each from Fiat, Chrysler and one from Abarth, according to the Economic Times.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Fiat Linea T-Jet can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

