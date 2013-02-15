Fiat Unveils New Linea in Turkey, Gaadi.com Reviews

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Recently, Fiat introduced the New Fiat Linea 2013 in Turkey in three models and in three different engine types. The new Linea appears a refurbished version with lots of changes on the inside as well on the outside. On the inside, Fiat has made the car look plusher with new upholstery, and on the outside, there is new chrome finish on the front grille along with some slight changes to front and rear bumpers. However, the Indian version of the 2013 Linea sedan could be a slightly downgraded version with a little higher price tag than the present model.



The car, Linea is nowhere a success story in India. As per statistics, Linea sales in India plummeted from 501 units sold in January 2012 to a meagre 75 units sold in January 2013. During the year, Fiat had once made some minor changes to the models and ended the distribution partnership with Tata. Fiat claims that personnel were motivated towards selling Tata cars and that resulted in neglect for Fiat and as a result, Linea suffered such a fate. Fiat now plans to launch its own dealership and servicing chain.



When launched, Linea was a hit with Indian buyers given its refreshing new looks. Linea had been selling reasonably well in India as it offered good value for money. In fact the Linea offered features more than any other car in its segment at very low price range. It offered ride quality and handling superior to many other cars in the C2 segment. However, poor service quality and stiff competition resulted in decline of buyers interest despite Fiat offering huge discounts during the diwali season.



Fiat’s inherent strength is the diesel engine technology that it supplies to Tata and some other car makers, who ironically sell more vehicles than Fiat. Indian consumers have starting accepting diesel powered sedans given the high petrol prices. Given the situation, the 2013 new Linea which is about to be launched in first quarter of 2013, has potential to strike back and reverse fortunes for Fiat brand. It will depend on how well can Fiat market Linea.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of Linea that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Fiat Linea. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



