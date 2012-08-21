FIAT of the Triad Moves to New Studio in Greensboro

Greensboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- Fiat of the Triad is pleased to announce their move to a brand new $1.4 million Fiat studio on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. The studio is now open for business at the new location with a great selection of new Fiat's as well as stocking over 50 exceptionally nice pre-owned vehicles.



When a car buyer is looking for something stylish, unique and thrifty to operate, they will drive down Wendover Avenue and pass many other dealerships such as Honda, Ford, Acura, Lincoln, Dodge, Chrysler, Mazda, Buick, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Jeep, Volkswagon, Infinity, Mercedes Benz and Suzuki along with several other used car dealerships, and then will stop at the new Fiat of Triad Studio. Once there, they can discuss their needs with any of the highly trained design specialists. Customers will be able to enjoy many comforts of home including two relaxing lounge areas for both service customers as well as shoppers looking for a new or preowned vehicle. There is a children’s play area as well.



Since its April launch Fiat cars continue to sell out every month, and buyers have snapped up every Fiat 500 Abarth off the floor, which means that there is no sales pressure to buy the car, but only a low key facilitative process to make sure buyers get the exact car of their dreams. The Fiat 500 Abarth with its 160 Horsepower engine, 17-inch wheels, and class leading fuel economy give buyers both a fun, and economical car to operate. Add the outstanding style and options, and it’s easy to see why the car is such a huge success. The Fiat 500 comes in the Pop, Sport and Lounge, with many different color combinations, including a model designed by Gucci. The Fiat 500c is the convertible model which gives the driver a convertible tribute to the original Fiat automobiles. Fiat advertises them with 500,000 different possible color and option combinations.



According to a June 6, 2012 news report in the New York Daily News, “A high profile campaign featuring Jennifer Lopez has helped boost sales of Fiat models up 432% in the US in May”, and that’s according to Chrysler figures.



Car buyers can learn more about Fiat of Triad, and the hot selling Fiat 500 by clicking on this web link now: http://www.fiatusaoftriad.com/



About FIAT of the Triad

FIAT of the Triad is dedicated to providing outstanding professional service in all areas of auto sales and service. It is proud to present FIAT products for residents of the Triad region including Winston Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Burlington, Salisbury, Asheboro, Mount Airy and all surrounding areas including the Southern Virginia areas including Danville all the way to Roanoke. The company is confident they can help buyers find the new car, truck, van, or SUV of their dreams. The new 500 is setting new sales records every month, Fiat of the Triad will do their best to make sure buyers get the exact model they want; 500 Lounge, 500c Pop, 500 Sport, 500C Lounge or 500 Pop, and equipped with the all the desired features which may include Bluetooth, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof or even a Convertible Top.



FIAT of the Triad also stocks a large inventory of high quality used cars to serve every buyers needs within the local area. There are certified and pre-owned vehicles ready for test-drive today.

The dealership will also help with auto loans and lease plans to ensure buyers get the car they can afford. The company stands behind all their car sales with well trained and courteous auto repair and vehicle parts departments to ensure that when customers have a maintenance or repair need they get back on the road as quickly as possible. FIAT of the Triad can service every make and model in their state of the art service department. FIAT of the Triad has weekly service specials to help drivers maintain their vehicles while saving money as well.



