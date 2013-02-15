Fiat Planning to Re-Launch Improved Punto, Gaadi.com Unfolds the Story

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Fiat is rumoured to be re-launching Fiat Punto. In an international auto show, Fiat unveiled a fresh model of Punto with a new front bumper, different grille and reworked head and tail lights. The new model looks different from the present day Punto. In the inside, Fiat has installed a new dashboard and changes to upholstery. Though, it is not sure whether this very new model will find place in India, or Fiat will come up with a more Indian centric version.



The hatchback Punto has already seen launch of a limited edition 90 bps sports version in 2012. The sports version came with new mudguards, Punto branded door sill and foot-mats with a grey hue. The most interesting feature though was the GPS navigation system with 3G technology, which is found only in luxury cars till now. The present Punto is available in four engine choices of 1.2-litre petrol, 1.4-litre petrol, 1.3-litre diesel, 1.3-litre diesel.



2012 was a difficult year for Fiat as a whole as the sales and distribution partnership with Tata broke off. Fiat suffered sales loss as a result, Punto’s sales declined from 1,600 units sold in January 2012 to a paltry 272 units in January 2013. Come 2013, Fiat is ready to launch its know car dealership and service centres across the country. Fiat also launched Fiat cafes in Delhi and Pune in order to connect better with end consumers. Despite these and festival discounts ranging upto Rs. 70,000, sales of Punto failed to pick up and Fiat as a brand languishes at the bottom of the spectrum. For example, in January 2013, Fiat sold fewer cars that even HM-Mitsubishi.



However, the planned re-launch of hatchback Punto complemented by re-launch of Linea, the sedan offering of Fiat, in early 2013 has the power to catapult Fiat back into the top league.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of Linea that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Fiat Punto. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



