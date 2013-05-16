Fiat to Launch the Hot Hatchback of Punto Abarth in India, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Working hard towards revamping their image in India, Fiat India plans to launch one of their performance driven hatchbacks, Punto Abarth soon in India.



Boasted to have been assembled in India, the all new Fiat Punto Abarth is expected to hit the Indian roads by mid of year 2013.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com reports the all new Fiat Punto will exhibit a T-Jet petrol engine that is boasted to be borrowed from the latest edition of Fiat Linea.



Fiat Punto Abarth will be seen featuring a four-cylinder T-Jet petrol based engine of 1.4L that will generate a peak power of 114 bhp and a peak torque of 207 Nm. With this kind of power-packed performance, Fiat Punto Abarth is likely to be one of the most influential hatchbacks in the Indian market.



The research team of Gaadi.com also reveals that the all new Punto Abarth will also exhibit a stronger chassis and stiffer suspension structure. Apart from this, Fiat new hatchback will also get enhanced anti-roll bars, better tyres and brakes.



Other than putting up better alloy wheels on display, Fiat plans to distinguish this model of Punto Abarth from that of the standard model by featuring the logo of Abarth instead of Fiat. Also, the all new Fiat Punto Abarth will shed a lot of weight in order to perform better on the Indian roads and on the contrary, with the incorporation of turbocharging, the fuel efficiency is expected to stay up to the mark.



Although no official details have been disclosed by the company sources regarding fuel efficiency, exact price range and detailed features, the all new Punto Abarth will be tagged at the estimated price of 9 lacs.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Fiat Punto Abarth can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



