Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global fiber Bragg grating amplifier market . In terms of revenue, the global fiber Bragg grating amplifier market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~9%during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global fiber Bragg grating amplifier market.



The global fiber Bragg grating amplifier market is broadly affected by several factors, including advantage of FBG amplifiers across several industries for a variety of applications and the use of FBG as an optical amplifier gain flattening filter. Thus, rising demand for the development of new electronic products is propelling the global market for fiber Bragg grating amplifiers.



Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market Dynamics



The adoption of the FBG technology across various industries for various applications is expected to drive the market. The advantages of fiber Bragg grating amplifiers include its small size and easy integration into a wide variety of systems; it is electrically immune, hence there is no conduction of electric current.



Among the technologies available for fixed gain flattening, the most widely employed are based on thin-film dielectrics and fiber grating. Gain Flattening Filters (GFF) based on fiber gratings include chirped Bragg gratings, slanted Bragg gratings, and long-period gratings. GFFs have a signifcant impact on the level of gain ripple amplifier manufacturers can specify for their devices. This enables amplifier manufacturers to reduce gain ripple, thus offering significant economic benefits.



Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market: Prominent Regions



The U.S. holds a leading share of the North America fiber Bragg grating amplifier market. The market in the country is expected to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The U.S. witnesses high availability of technologically advanced products. India is expected to be the most rapidly growing economy in the Asia Pacific region over the next few years. India has a large population and presence of a large number of consumers, wherein fiber Bragg grating amplifiers are used. EU5, which consists of the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain holds the maximum share of the Europe fiber Bragg grating market, owing to the usage of FBG as optical amplifier gain flattening filter sectors in these countries.



Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market: Key Players



Key players operating in the global fiber Bragg grating amplifier market includeCom&Sens bvba, Cybel LLC, FBGS Technologies GmbH, Femto Sensing International, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, iXBlue Photonics, Optical Fiber Solutions, QPS Photronics, Technicia Optical Components LLC, and TeraXion Inc.



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a negative impact on the overall growth of the fiber Bragg grating amplifier market, particularly in2020,due to several factors such as stringent lockdowns, disruption in the supply chain, fluctuating prices of raw materials, restrictions on cross-border trade and transportation, etc. Apart from the medical sector, the demand for fiber Bragg grating amplifier is expected to remain considerably sluggish and the market growth is expected to be lower than that of2019,due to the ongoing public health crisis. Market players are projected to focus their efforts and resources to curate effective contingency and business continuity strategies to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Market players are also likely to roll out innovative solutions that could potentially enable the healthcare sector to track or contain the transmission of the novel COVID-19 infection.



Analysts’ Viewpoint



The global fiber Bragg grating amplifier market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of ~9%during the forecast period. The market growth can be primarily attributed to a host of factors, including widening applications in various industrial domains, advancements in the fiber technology, research & development activities, and considerable development in sensor technology. Market players should focus on improving the performance of their products and tap into opportunities in industrial domains wherein fiber Bragg grating amplifiers have immense potential.