Rapid industrialization, increase in investments in the construction sector, and strict rules and regulations enforced by governments worldwide are the significant factors influencing the market growth.
The ameliorating adoption of robust and reliable products in the construction industry for providing exceptional support to roofs and floors has brought forward significant changes in the way a building is constructed. A mixture of sand, water, conventional cement, and cellulose fibers make up the substituents of the eco-friendly fiber cement used widely due to its high durability and energy efficiency. The global fiber cement market was valued at USD 15.76 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% to reach USD 21.40 Billion by 2027.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Fiber Cement Market:
James Hardie Industries Plc., CSR Limited, Etex Group NV, Alpha Roofing Industries LLC, Toray Corporation, Shandong Cement, American Fiber Cement Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, Cembrit Holding A/S, and Swiss Pearl
Market Drivers
The continually emerging government initiatives to promote sustainable development and industrialization of small-scale businesses are the main factors that drive the overall growth of the fiber cement market. Low energy consumption while installation and increased durability in the form of sheets and longboards provide better structure to buildings. The fiber cement was initially found as an alternative to asbestos, a combustible material banned by many countries. The siding segment held the largest share of 41.1% in 2019 and will expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.2% based on diverse applications for making crown moldings, trims, wall partitions, and the exceptional property of being fire-resistant, propelling the growth of fiber cement market.
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)
Flooring
Siding
Wall Partitions
Molding & Trim
Roofing
Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)
Cellulosic Fiber
Portland Cement
Silica
End-user Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)
Residential
Non-residential
Regional Analysis
North America held 32.4% of the market share in 2019 and is expected to be a constant contributor. However, Asia Pacific is foreseen to be the fastest-growing market for fiber cement at a CAGR of 6.0% due to the increasing urbanization in various developing countries and favorable plans by governments in the construction sector. Flourishing demand for biochemical fiber cement material in France and Germany will drive growth in the European region.
