Rapid industrialization, increase in investments in the construction sector, and strict rules and regulations enforced by governments worldwide are the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global fiber cement market is estimated to reach value of USD 21.40 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors driving the market include durable nature of fiber cement, prohibition on the usage of asbestos, and increase in the demand for fiber cement in construction activities.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
James Hardie Industries Plc., CSR Limited, Etex Group NV, Alpha Roofing Industries LLC, Toray Corporation, Shandong Cement, American Fiber Cement Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, Cembrit Holding A/S, and Swiss Pearl
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Fiber Cement market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global fiber cement market based on application, material, end-user, and region:
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)
Flooring
Siding
Wall Partitions
Molding & Trim
Roofing
Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)
Cellulosic Fiber
Portland Cement
Silica
End-user Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)
Residential
Non-residential
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Russia
K.
Germany
France
BENELUX
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Fiber Cement Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Fiber Cement market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Fiber Cement Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Fiber Cement Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Sustainable Developments Projects
4.2.2.2. Increase in Demand of Fiber Cement
4.2.2.3. Rapid Urbanization in Developing Countries
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Fluctuating Prices
4.2.3.2. Rules & Regulations by the Government
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Fiber Cement Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Million Metric Tons)
5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Flooring
5.1.2. Siding
5.1.3. Wall Partitions
5.1.4. Molding & Trim
5.1.5. Roofing
Chapter 6. Fiber Cement Market By Material Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million Metric Tons)
6.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Cellulosic Fiber
6.1.2. Portland Cement
6.1.3. Silica
Chapter 7. Fiber Cement Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million Metric Tons)
7.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Residential
7.1.2. Non-Residential
CONTINUED..!!
