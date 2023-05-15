Fiber Cement Market Trends, Size and Share, Statistics and Segmentation

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2023 -- The report "Fiber Cement Market by Material (Portland Cement,, Application (Siding, Molding & Trim, Backer boards, Flooring, Roofing, Wall Partitions), End use (Residential, Non-residential) and Region - Global Forecast To 2025", The globalfiber cement market size is projected to grow from USD 16.4billion in 2020 to USD 20.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025. Fiber cement products are known for their properties, such as high strength, durability, fire-proof, and resistance to deterioration from salt or UV rays. These properties of fiber cement products increase their preference in a wide range of applications.



In terms of value & volume, Portland cement is estimated to dominate the fiber cement market in 2019.

Portland cement, by material, accounted for the largest market share in the fiber cement market. Portland cement is the most widely used type of cement, which is used for making concrete and mortar. The chief chemical components of Portland cement are calcium, silica, alumina, and iron. It is a reasonably priced material and is readily available, which makes it one of the widely used materials for construction globally.



In terms of value and volume, siding is estimated to lead the fiber cement market in 2019.

Sding, by application, led the fiber cement market in 2019, in terms of value and volume. Siding is the major application of fiber cement in both residential and non-residential constructions. In this application, fiber cement is applied to the exterior sides of the walls to protect them from the effects of extreme weather conditions. Fiber-cement siding also improves the aesthetic appeal of the buildings. Fiber-cement siding is affordable and most suitable for regions having extreme weather conditions.



Non-residential is estimated to be the largest segment in the fiber cement market in 2019.

Non-residential, by end-use, accounted for the most significant demand for fiber cement in 2019, in terms of value and volume. This is primarily due to favorable and lenient lending policies initiated by governments across the world, which is driving the growth of non-residential construction projects. The residential construction spending is estimated to increase, particularly in emerging regions, including Asia Pacific and Latin America. Rapid urbanization is observed in these regions, resulting in a higher growth rate of the residential sector than that of developed regions.



The APAC region is projected to account for the largest share in the fiber cement market during the forecast period.

The APAC region is projected to lead the fiber cement market, in terms of both value and volume from 2020 to 2025. The countries in this region is expected to achieve high growth in the construction sector, and in turn, triggering a huge demand for fiber cement products. Growing construction sector, particularly in rapidly-growing countries such as China and India, huge foreign investments, and growing awareness about the ill-effects of using asbestos, drive the demand for fiber cement products.



R Etex Group NV (Belgium), James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Toray Industries Inc (Japan), and CSR Limited (Australia), are the key players operating in the fiber cement market. Expansions & investments, and acquisitions are some of the significant strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the fiber cement market.