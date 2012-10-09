Fiber Cement Panels from AFCC and Rain Screen Cladding System Form Strong LEED Sustainability Duo

Littleton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- With literally hundreds of buildings boasting the use of their fiber cement panel exteriors coupled with the rain screen cladding system, American Fiber Cement Corporation (AFCC) sees an even brighter future with increased use in LEED-specific green building projects. AFCC makes the finest reinforced architectural cement building products for today's innovative construction professionals in the United States including façade cladding, interior paneling and decorative architectural surfacing design.



There is little doubt that we now live in a world where sustainability and green practices have become necessities rather than options. Consequently, the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) rating system for high performance green buildings has spurred the development of innovative environmentally sustainable techniques that are increasingly coupled with manufactured green building materials. The innovative fiber cement panels manufactured by AFC Corporation and the recommended use of their exterior building product with the Rain Screen Cladding are two shining examples.



“The recommended Ventilated and Insulated Rain Screen Cladding (VIRSC) system, which is used to affix AFC Cladding panels to the exterior of a structure, offers many benefits and green attributes to the performance of the building envelope,” said an AFC spokesperson.



“As a manufacturer of the highest quality high density compressed fiber cement panels for the U.S. building markets, AFC Cladding is committed to providing sustainable products that can contribute to green (LEED) building projects that benefit the environment in which we all live.”



The VIRSC system acts as a rain screen on the outside of the building to keep the structural wall absolutely dry. The air space connected to the outside air evacuates water and humidity that might have penetrated behind the wall-cladding panels through its horizontal or vertical joints. This water will never reach the load bearing wall and/or the thermal insulation. As an insulation material it greatly limits temperature variation as well as prevention of internal condensation and thermal bridges that cause surface condensation that may result in fungus growth.



AFC Cladding Panels all have high density, compressed ?ber cement that is lightweight, durable and versatile for a wide variety of architectural styles and uses. The extensive product line currently has a potential contribution in seven areas of LEED credits across multiple LEED rating systems, and have several sustainability attributes in addition to those recognized by LEED rating systems. Important sustainable attributes include durability, long lifespan, excellent mechanical properties as well as weather, freeze/thaw, moisture and mold build-up resistance as well as resistance to fungi, bacteria, insects and more.



“We have always had strong ties to the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), and with the latter’s LEED rating systems,” said an AFC spokesperson. “We are dedicated to further research and analysis of our products to achieve additional LEED credits, and help further the cause of building sustainable and efficient buildings.” For more information, please visit http://www.americanfibercement.com



About American Fiber Cement Corporation

American Fiber Cement Corporation (AFCC) was founded to supply the finest reinforced cement building products for today's innovative construction professionals. The company is the Master Distributor of the Euro Panels Overseas product lines for the United States as well as the Master Distributor for the Minerit product lines. Euro Panels is an affiliated company of the Etex Group, an industrial international group specializing in building materials.