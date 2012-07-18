Fiber Optic Circulators Global Market Forecast and Analysis (2011-2016)

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- The deployment of optical fiber in the metro/access, the continuing demand for upgrading networks to accommodate rapidly increasing bandwidth requirements, plus the need for additional monitoring and testing of the optical fiber networks will drive the steady consumption of fiber optic circulators.



As terrestrial national backbone and undersea systems approaching Tb/s capacities, advanced fiber-optic components, such as fiber optic circulators, are key in enabling DWDM systems with narrow channel spacing to achieve the large numbers of channels required. Fiber optic circulators are used with erbium-doped fiber amplifiers (EDFA), fiber optic sensor applications, dense WDM (DWDM), optical add/drop multiplexing (OADM), optical time domain reflectometers (OTDR fiber optic test equipment), SANs (Storage Area Networks), bi-directional transmission systems, dispersion compensators, and other devices.



This report by ElectroniCast Consultants provides a detailed fiber optic circulator market forecast for each year, 2011-2016. The forecast is presented in terms of Quantity (number of units), Average Selling Prices (ASPs) per unit and Consumption Values. The forecast data for the following regions, plus a Global summary:



- America (South, Central and North America)

- EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa)

- APAC (Asia Pacific)



The forecasts are presented in the following application segments:



- Telecommunications

- Private Data Networks

- Cable TV

- Military/ Aerospace

- Specialty Applications



Additionally, the fiber optic circulator market is presented by the following port-count configurations:



- 3 - Ports

- 4 - Ports

- More than 4 - Ports (> 4 - Ports)



Fiber Optic Circulators are non-reciprocal devices, which means that changes in the properties of light passing through the device are not reversed when the light passes through in the opposite direction. The optical device is commonly used in a wide variety of systems, here are just a few examples: dispersion compensation, optical sensors, optical amplifiers, WDM systems, optical add/drops multiplexing (OADMs) and test/measurement instruments such as optical time-domain reflectometers (OTDRs), remote fiber (optic) test systems (RFTS) and other test equipment.



Fiber optic circulator functionality is an excellent candidate for integrating with a transmitter and receiver into a single package. Circulators provide an ideal solution for coupling devices into a fiber optic network without the inherent 3dB loss of an optical coupler. Circulators directional functionality enable simultaneously adding and dropping signals from a fiber as well as coupling other optical signal processing devices.



Fiber optic circulators typically fall into two main classes: 4-port waveguide circulators based on Faraday rotation of propagating waves in a magnetized material, and 3-port "turnstile" or "Y-junction" circulators based on cancellation of waves propagating over two different paths near a magnetized material.



APAC to Win Market Share Lead During 2011-2016, the value is forecast to increase at an average annual growth rate of 7.84 percent. The consumption value is forecast to increase with rising quantity growth partially offset by declining average prices.



The American region (South, Central and North America), was the leader in terms of relative market share in 2011 with the consumption value of fiber optic circulators; however, the Asia Pacific region (APAC) region led by “green-field” telecommunication deployment is forecast to take the market share lead in 2013.



The Europe, Middle East and Africa region (EMEA) consumption of fiber optic circulators is forecast to lag behind; growing faster than the American region, but only one-third as fast as the APAC region.



Consumption is based on the geographical (region) location where the fiber optic circulator is first used into a higher-level sub-component, component, or apparatus. All values and prices, reported by ElectroniCast Consultants, are at factory as-shipped levels, and are in current dollars, which include the effect of a forecasted 5 percent annual inflation rate over the forecast period.



3-Port Leads in Fiber Optic Circulator Consumption In terms of worldwide volume (number of units), the 3-Port fiber optic circulators hold an estimated 88% market share in 2012. Well-over 80% of the 3-Port fiber optic circulators in 2012 are used in Telecommunication applications.



Telecommunications is set to maintain its dominant market share lead throughout the forecast period (2011-2016), in all Port-counts. Specialty applications (R&D laboratory, sensors, test equipment, oil/gas, other) are set to maintain the position of second-place, according to ElectroniCast. Figure 1 shows the global consumption volume market share (%) estimate of the fiber optic circulator market for this year, segmented by Port-count.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/fiber-optic-circulatorsglobal-market-forecast-and-analysis-2011-2016--report-552280