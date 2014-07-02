Fiber Optic Connectors Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- An optical fiber connector is used to terminate the end of an optical fiber cable and it enables quicker connection. The connectors couple and align the core if fiber cable mechanically so that light can pass through it. These connectors are used to join optical fibers where a disconnect or connect capability is mandatory. The basis unit is a connector assembly. Most of the optical fiber connectors are spring-loaded, so when the fiber faces are pressed together when the connectors are mated. The resulting plastic to plastic and glass to glass contact eliminates signal losses that would be caused by an air gap between the joined fibers. A connector assembly consists of two connector plugs and an adapter. Due to tuning and polishing procedures that may be used for manufacturing optical connector, connectors are generally deployed onto optical fiber.



One of the major factors driving the market is the growing demand for high bandwidth. High bandwidth is extremely important for applications such as online gaming, video calling, file downloading and others. Some of the factors restraining the market growth include high cost compared to traditional connectors and extensive care is required while operating. The market is having opportunity in industries such as telecommunication, unified communication, core networks and in geographical region such as India, China, Middle East, Africa and others.



Global fiber optic market has shown a considerable growth over the year. The fiber optics market across the globe is expected to show a substantial growth with a single digit increase in CAGR by the year 2019. There is a significant increase in the fiber optic market because it results in enhancing security, greater bandwidth, reliability and many more. The market is having huge opportunities as a result of increased adoption and growing investment in the telecom sector.



The market for fiber optics connector can be segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. On the basis of type the market can be segmented as fiber connector, fiber to the desk connector (FTTD), LC, SC and others. On the basis of application the market can be segmented as telecom industry, datacom, DWDM system, lasers and others. On the basis of geography the market can be segments as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World.



The connectors provide the advantages of high reliability, easy installation, high return loss, low insertion loss, and many more. Optical fiber connectors are frequently used in Telecom Company, central offices at installations on customer premises, to connect equipment and cables and in outside plant applications to connect equipment and cables.



Some of the major players in the optical fiber connector market include ADC Telecommunication, 3M, Advanced System Cable Corp., Hirose Electric Co. Ltd., ARRIS Group Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent SA (France),., FuruKawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Co. Ltd., Corning Cable Systems LLC, Avago technologies, Nortel Networks, Sterlite Optical Technological Ltd., Diamond SA Fujikura Ltd, Ortel Corporation, Siemens Ag, Molex Inc. and many more.



