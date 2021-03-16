Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global fiber optic connectors market. In terms of revenue, the global fiber optic connectors market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global fiber optic connectors market.



The global fiber optic connectors market is broadly affected by several factors, including usage of fiber optic connectors in the data center sector and increasing applications in the telecommunications sector. Thus, expanding applications of fiber optic connectors in different sectors are propelling the global market for fiber optic connectors.



Fiber Optic Connectors Market: Dynamics



Fiber optic connectors (FOC) are used to mechanically connect two optical fibers, thereby permitting light to transmit from the core of one fiber to the other fiber in order to link the fiber optic connection equipment. Different types of connectors are utilized for multi-mode and single-mode fibers. FOC is a critical technology, which enables the use of optical fibers in outside plant applications, public telecommunication networks, and in wiring installations at customer premises. Optical fibers help to transmit all optical signals, and fiber optic connectors enable the low-loss transmittance of these signals between the optical and electro-optical devices. Based on type, fiber optic connectors market can be segmented into lucent connector (LC), standard connector (SC), CS connectors, SN connectors, straight tip (ST), multiple-fiber push-on/pull-off (MPO/MTP), and others. In terms of application, fiber optic connectors market can be divided into telecom industry, data center, dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) systems, lasers, and others.



Fiber optic connectors are extensively used in the telecommunications industry. Fiber optic connectors are used for high data rate and long-distance transmission in the telecommunications network. Fiber optic connectors are also popular in data center applications, since they are mostly used in optical interconnects in data center networks. They are used in DWDM applications that accumulate data from various sources together on a single optical fiber and employs light wavelengths to transmit data. Among applications, the telecom industry is anticipated to reach value of US$ 2,002.58 Mn by 2025 at the highest CAGR of7.57% during the forecast period.



Fiber Optic Connectors Market: Prominent Regions



The fiber optic connectors market in North America is expected to expand during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key market players, technological advancements, and growth of telecommunication and data center applications in the region. The fiber optic connectors market in North America is projected to witness favorable growth during the forecast period, due to significant rise in telecommunication applications for high data rate and long-distance transmission in telecommunication networks in the region, which is projected to reach US$ 1,987.10 Mn by 2025. The Asia Pacific fiber optic connectors market is likely to expand at the highest CAGR of7.83% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large number of players manufacturing fiber optic connectors.



Fiber Optic Connectors Market: Key Players



Key players operating in the global fiber optic connectors market are Amphenol Corporation, Broadcom, Corning Cable Systems LLC, Diamond SA, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hirose Electric Co., Ltd., Molex LLC, Radiall, Senko Advanced Components, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., TE Connectivity, and US Conec Ltd.