Fiber Optic Fusion Splice Global Market Forecast & Analysis (May 2012)

This ElectroniCast report provides the review of 2011 and a 5-year (2012-2016) forecast of the consumption value of fiber optic fusion splicers, segmented into the following geographic regions and sub-regions:



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific Region (APAC)

- People’s Republic of China

- Rest of APAC

- Rest of the World



A Fusion Splicer is specialized instrument used to join optical fibers to each other. This is the report of the ElectroniCast study of fusion splice machines used for selected fiber optic-based communication applications and for the purpose of the manufacturing of components to be used (consumed) in the selected communication applications.



