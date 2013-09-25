Fiber Optic Junction Boxes Protect Optical Links in Harsh Environments

Newbury Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- MR398-JB series Fiber Optic Junction Boxes are designed to join two fiber optic cables and environmentally protect the connection. The product provides system designers with a turnkey solution for installing optical interconnect "hard points" as part of a complete the cabling solution for the Micronor MR320/MR330 series fiber optic rotary and linear encoder systems. Additionally the products can be used for generic harsh environment fiber optic cabling applications - including mines, cranes, oil rigs, steel mills and industrial processing plants.



These products uniquely allow the link designer to use less expensive, non-environmental connectors (such as the LC, SC and ST) in harsh environments while providing sealed, environmental protection. This approach offers a tremendous cost savings over the use of military-style harsh environment fiber optic connectors such as TFOCA, GHD, PHD, and 38999. The junction boxes are designed to seal the incoming cables while accommodating varying diameters of optical cable that might be used in the field.



The junction boxes have a maximum temperature rating of -40°C to +100°C and provide IP65 ingress protection - or else limited by the fiber optic cable and connectors used. The product housings are molded from impact-resistant, chemical-resistant UV stabilized polycarbonate which are UL94-HB flame retardant and UL508-4X approved. The housings are designed to IP65 and NEMA 1, 2, 4, 4x, 12 and 13 specifications. Mounting flanges simplify installation. For special applications, metal housings such as die cast aluminum and stainless steel are available.



The MR398-JB series complements Micronor’s range of harsh environment fiber optic encoders and industrial grade PUR-jacketed optical cabling. Standard models include LC Duplex to LC-Duplex, LC-Duplex to ODVA Industrial LC, and ODVA LC to ODVA LC. Special configurations can also be engineered for interfacing other connector and cabling types.



About Micronor

Since 1968, Micronor has been a leading global supplier of automation and motion control products for industrial applications as well as military, aerospace, medical and other harsh/hazardous environments. Products include fiber optic sensors, encoders, resolvers, rotary limit switches, cam timers, motorized potentiometers, pulse generators, handheld teach pendants and custom engineered feedback and control units. Micronor maintains regional sales, service, engineering and manufacturing facilities in both the USA and Switzerland.



Micronor Inc.

Newbury Park, CA 91320

http://www.micronor.com

805-499-0114



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