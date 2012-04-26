DukeNet Introduces MEF-Certified Last Mile Ethernet over Fiber

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2012 -- DukeNet Communications, operators of an all-fiber optic regional network delivering the robust network solutions that businesses and carriers need to successfully and reliably operate, announced at the COMPTEL PLUS 2012 Expo that it is introducing an MEF-certified last mile Metro Ethernet over fiber for its wholesale customers across the southeast.



“For the past two years, we’ve been offering all-fiber Ethernet services for wireless carriers’ fiber to the tower applications, and now we’re introducing a “carrier class” last mile Metro Ethernet based on MEF9 and MEF14 certifications, which will provide another alternative for carrier access applications for our wholesale customers,” says Mike Prendergast, senior vice president of sales and marketing for DukeNet Communications. “Our expertise in delivering last mile fiber to nearly 3,000 cellular sites ensures we’re able to efficiently and expeditiously deliver the same reliable connectivity our wholesale customers need to deliver last mile access to their customers, and enable them to successfully compete in today’s fast paced, high-bandwidth world.”



“With bandwidth options starting at 10 Meg up to 10 Gig and end-to-end service level agreements, DukeNet Communications “Last Mile Ethernet” solution satisfies growing bandwidth demands from our carrier’s business customers and takes advantage of our high density network and serviceable footprint that continues to grow throughout the Southeast,” says Tony Cockerham, DukeNet COO. “The last mile Ethernet service for carrier access compliments what we have built already for the mobile operators as it relates to our new service offering. This was a logical step to support our wholesale customers’ Ethernet applications and partner as a certified last mile access provider.”



About DukeNet Communications

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., DukeNet is a leading regional service provider offering advanced data and high capacity bandwidth services to enterprise, data center, government, and carrier customers.



Primarily in the southeastern United States, DukeNet’s network controls nearly 7,000 route miles of fiber optic capacity and enables cloud computing and high bandwidth applications for specific commercial market segments. More information about DukeNet is available at www.dukenet.com.