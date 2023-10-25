Fiber Optics Market Growth in UK

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2023 -- The UK is one of the leading fiber optics markets. Industrialization is playing a significant role in driving the economy of the country, which, in turn, is driving the fiber optics market. The country's existing industrial base and the presence of large-scale telecom service providers are the key drivers of the fiber optics market. Vodafone (UK), EE Limited (UK), O? UK (UK), and Three UK (UK) are some of the large-scale telecom service providers that provide unparalleled leverage to the market in the country.



In November 2021, Vodafone (UK) announced a strategic partnership with CityFibre (UK) to deploy optical fiber and increase its telecom service coverage across the UK. Through this partnership, Vodafone aims to rollout fiber optics up to 8 million UK households by 2025. Such initiatives will increase the deployment of fiber optics across the UK during the forecast period. The country also possesses a large number of colocation datacenters. According to Data Center Map, as of June 2022, the UK had 279 colocation datacenters, i.e., 5.6% of the total colocation datacenter capacity across the world. All these factors, collectively, will drive the demand for fiber optics in the country.



Growing demand for on-demand video services across the UK is expected to boost demand for fiber optics for CATV application. According to the Media Nations: UK 2021 report by the Office of Communications (Ofcom), a government-approved regulatory and competition authority in the UK, in 2020, the UK witnessed an increase in the adoption of superfast/ultrafast broadband across 65% of the households. In 2020, about 79% of the total households in the country had TV sets, which are connected to the internet. Apart from this, the country witnessed high demand for on-demand video viewing. All these factors triggered the demand for fiber optics in the country, majorly for CATV applications. Adding to this, the accelerated demand for video-on-demand (VoD) services across the country will fuel the UK fiber optics market growth over the forecast period.