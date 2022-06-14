Fiber Optics Market Worth $6.9 Billion by 2024

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2022 -- The global fiber optics market size is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2024 from USD 4.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.0%, between 2019 and 2024. The growing need for Fiber To The x (FTTx) and increasing demand for the internet across the globe is expected to support the growth of the fiber optics market. However, the demand for wireless communication systems is restraining the growth of the market. The growing telecom industry in the Middle East & Africa has created opportunities for manufacturers. Corning Incorporated. (US), Prysmian Group (Italy), Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan), and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd (Japan) are the major players in the fiber optics market.



Download PDF Brochure https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=238443438



Corning Incorporated. (US) is one of the leading producers of fiber optics. The company actively invests in R&D for creating innovative solutions for the fiber optics market. In August 2018, Corning Incorporation invested USD 60 million to build its new fiber optics cable production plant in Hickory, North Carolina. This facility is expected to produce various fiber optic cables. Recently, in January 2018, the company opened a new fiber optics manufacturing facility in Newton, North Carolina. This expansion is a part of company's plan to invest USD 250 million in optical fiber, cable, and solution manufacturing facilities. This has helped the company to fulfill the growing demand for optical fiber and cable across the globe.



The Prysmian Group (US) is another leading player in this market. The company invests significantly in R&D for new technologies and innovations in product development. It aims at expanding its presence in North America with the help of acquisitions. Recently, in June 2019, the company signed a supply agreement with CityFibre (UK) for the supply of optical fiber for underground and aerial applications. In June 2018, Prysmian completed the acquisition of General Cables (US). After the acquisition, General Cable has become a privately-held company of the Prysmian Group.



Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan) is also a leading producer of fiber optics. The company has adopted organic growth strategies in the fiber optics market. In January 2019, it completed the expansion of its optical fiber production facility located at Norcross, Georgia. This helped the company to meet increasing demand for fiber optics. Recently, in May 2018, the company opened its first manufacturing facility in Tangier, Africa. Owing to this expansion, the fiber optic production capacity of the company in expected to increase by 20%. This has helped it to meet the increasing demand for fiber optics from Africa.